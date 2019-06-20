Ajax manager Erik ten Hag signs new deal until 2022

Head coach Erik Ten Hag guided Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension at the club until 2022.

Ten Hag led Ajax to their first Dutch title for five years, their first Dutch Cup in nine years and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

The Dutchman, whose previous contract expired in June 2020, had been linked with a number of jobs since Ajax's success in Europe this season.

Ajax beat Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the last four

Ajax beat both Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League last season before a dramatic last-minute exit to Tottenham in the semi-finals.

Ten Hag has built one of the most attractive teams to watch in Europe with many of his players sought after by the continent's elite.

Frenkie de Jong has already completed a move to Barcelona and defender Matthijs de Ligt is a target for PSG, Juventus and Manchester United - among others.