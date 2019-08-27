Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham in Champions League draw: Who could English sides face?

Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool's win over Tottenham in last season's Champions League final

Four English teams will be in the draw for the Champions League group stages. Who could they face and when is it held?

The annual draw for the group stages, which can play a major part in a club's fortunes in Europe, will take place this week after the final round of qualifiers are decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Already, 26 of the 32 teams in the group stages have been confirmed, with six teams progressing to join them through qualifying, potentially including 2018/19 semi-finalists Ajax.

So what can the four English teams, Manchester City, holders Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham expect?

How does it all work?

There are four teams in each group, one from each 'pot', which theoretically stops the strongest teams from knocking one another out too early.

The top pot, Pot 1, includes last season's Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea, as well as Manchester City and the rest of the domestic champions from the top-six performing leagues across Europe.

The rest of the pots, 2-4, are decided in rank order of the remaining 24 clubs' European co-efficient - which is a calculation of their performance in the Champions League and Europa League over the last five years.

No two teams from the same association can be drawn together at this stage - so there'll be no English derbies just yet.

Who's in which pot?

All of the clubs in Pot 1 have already been decided. The six league champions - Man City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg, and Paris Saint-Germain - will all be seeded top of their respective groups, along with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Certain other clubs also know what pot they will be in already, but with six teams yet to be confirmed, some qualified sides' fate is still to be decided, depending on who makes it through.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham will definitely be in Pot 2; Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will be in Pot 3 and could be drawn against his former club Chelsea; while teams with limited recent success in European competitions, like Galatasary, Atalanta and Lille, will be in the final pot, Pot 4.

Pot 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg, Paris Saint-Germain.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar, Tottenham, Benfica.

Pot 2 or 3: Lyon.

Pot 3: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Salzburg, Valencia, Inter.

Pot 3 or 4: Lokomotiv Moskow, Genk.

Pot 4: Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille.

Who else could join them?

There are six teams yet to qualify - but a lot depends on what happens in the second legs of their final qualifying rounds this week.

Here are the six ties - home teams listed first - and how the two-legged play-offs are balanced so far:

Ajax vs APOEL (0-0 on aggregate)

Rosenborg vs Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo lead 2-0 on aggregate)

Slavia Prague vs Cluj (Slavia lead 1-0 on aggregate)

Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys (2-2 on aggregate)

Club Brugge vs LASK (Brugge lead 1-0 on aggregate)

Krasnodar vs Olympiakos (Olympiakos lead 4-0 on aggregate)

Of the 12 remaining teams, Ajax are the only ones who would get into Pot 2 if they make it through. The rest will all drop into Pot 3 or Pot 4.

When's the draw and how can I follow it?

This season's group-stage draw will be held in its usual location of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, at 5pm BST.

And when does the football start?

The group stages get underway in the week of September 16, with six group games running through to mid-December.

And whoever is lucky enough to go all the way will go head-to-head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul - where Liverpool beat AC Milan back in 2005 - on May 30.