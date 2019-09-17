Liverpool CEO Peter Moore tends to hospitalised fan after violence in Naples

1:10 Bryan Swanson provides an update from Naples after Liverpool CEO Peter Moore tended to a fan who was hospitalised Bryan Swanson provides an update from Naples after Liverpool CEO Peter Moore tended to a fan who was hospitalised

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore tended to a supporter hospitalised in Naples by fan violence.

The build-up to the Reds' opening Champions League defeat at Napoli was marred as Merseyside Police confirmed two men were injured in an assault in the Italian city.

One of those is "believed to have passed out at the stadium and was taken to hospital for a check-up... and has since been discharged", according to a statement from the force on Wednesday.

0:51 Jurgen Klopp is frustrated at Napoli's penalty, with the Liverpool boss saying 'as long as humans are involved in VAR there is still potential for failure' Jurgen Klopp is frustrated at Napoli's penalty, with the Liverpool boss saying 'as long as humans are involved in VAR there is still potential for failure'

Liverpool CEO Moore tweeted that he had been at a hospital in the city with one of those supporters following an appeal on social media.

Moore said: "I'm at the hospital with Steven right now. We will not leave him until we are comfortable that he's fine, so can everyone stop worrying for now. Trying to get him seen by a doctor, but there's a distinct lack of urgency here from the police and medical staff."

Napoli faced Liverpool for the second year running in the Champions League group stage

Later he added: "Update to this. The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative. He's been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern."

A Merseyside Police update on Wednesday said: "We can confirm a Liverpool fan was taken to hospital during the match against Napoli last night. Officers from Merseyside Police and representatives from Liverpool Football Club attended the hospital to check on his welfare."

The force confirmed on Tuesday night that "at around 6pm local time (5pm GMT), it was reported a number of males on scooters approached the fans at a bar in the city before assaulting them.

"Two men from the UK, aged 26 and 46, sustained superficial cuts and grazes to the head and were treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match.

"Local police are aware and Merseyside Police are working with police colleagues in Naples to assist in the policing of the Champions League fixture."

After treatment, they were able to attend the match, which saw the Reds lose 2-0 to Napoli thanks to goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente in their first Group E fixture.