Two Liverpool fans assaulted in Italy before Champions League tie with Napoli

Two Liverpool fans were assaulted in Naples ahead of the Champions League fixture against Napoli on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's team began their Champions League defence in Italy with a 2-0 defeat, but the build-up to the match was marred with some fan violence.

Merseyside Police confirmed two men were injured in an assault but, after treatment, were able to attend the match.

The police statement read: "At around 6pm local time (5pm GMT), it was reported a number of males on scooters approached the fans at a bar in the city before assaulting them.

"Two men from the UK, aged 26 and 46, sustained superficial cuts and grazes to the head and were treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match.

"Local police are aware and Merseyside Police are working with police colleagues in Naples to assist in the policing of the Champions League fixture."

A Dries Mertens penalty and an injury-time strike by Fernando Llorente was enough to beat the reigning Champions League champions.