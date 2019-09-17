Dutch police detain 303 Lille fans in Amsterdam as French side take on Ajax

Dutch police say they have detained 303 Lille supporters in Amsterdam as the French side take on Ajax in the Champions League.

Amsterdam police said the fans were suspected of "disturbing public order, lighting off fireworks and violence" in the city centre.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, police tweeted that they were present at Strandvliet metro station "where a large group of football supporters disrupted public order".

A Lille supporter is arrested by the police in Amsterdam

They followed that by tweeting: "Approximately 100 Lille supporters arrested for disrupting public order, lighting fireworks and violence. Police are investigating further."

However, that figure was updated to more than 300 with a statement shortly after kick-off which said that the supporters were being detained throughout the city.

According to Netherlands broadcaster AT5, supporters were jumping onto the metro lines and two metro services to the Johan Cruyff ArenA were temporarily suspended due to the earlier disruption, while Strandvliet and Duivendrecht stations were evacuated by the police.