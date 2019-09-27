UEFA bans Red Star Belgrade fans from Tottenham trip over racist chants

Red Star Belgrade fans celebrate qualifying for the Champions League group stage

UEFA has banned Red Star Belgrade fans from buying tickets for their Champions League match at Tottenham as a punishment for racism.

European football's governing body said its disciplinary panel found the charge proven against the Serbian champions in a qualifying game against HJK Helsinki in Finland in July.

Red Star will now not be able to sell tickets for the Group B game at Spurs in London on October 22, while the club was also fined 50,000 euros (£44,500).

Red Star fans will miss out on a trip to Tottenham's new stadium

The punishment follows similar fan incidents last season, when charges of racist behaviour, illicit chants and crowd disorder led to Red Star playing a home playoff game in an empty stadium and being barred from selling tickets to two group-stage games away from home.

Red Star were ordered to pay UEFA fines totalling 191,000 euros (£170,000) last season, and 122,000 euros (£108,000) so far this season.

Red Star lost their opening Group B fixture 3-0 at Bayern Munich, while Tottenham drew 2-2 at Olympiakos.