Liverpool vs Napoli: Five fans arrested after incidents at Anfield Champions League game

Police guide Napoli fans to Anfield ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture

Merseyside Police have arrested five Napoli fans over incidents before their Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The arrests were made around Anfield in the lead up to Wednesday night's game after earlier reports of Napoli fans carrying golf clubs in the city centre were also investigated.

A Merseyside Police statement read: "Officers policing the Liverpool v Napoli Champions League game have arrested five Napoli fans.

"Three men were arrested for violent disorder and another was for affray following disorder on Walton Breck Road before the game. A fifth man was arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road."

Supporters of the Serie A club had been urged to behave by their club ahead of the game, where both sides were seeking to secure a place in the knockout stages, but neither managed it after a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool supporters were attacked in Naples before the first fixture between the clubs, with two men injured in the run-up to Napoli's 2-0 victory.

Social media was rife with reports of visiting supporters carrying golf clubs on the streets of central Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon.

But an earlier statement from Merseyside Police read: "There is a large police presence in the city centre and at the ground for tonight's Champions League game.

"If anybody sees any weapons, or violence, please speak to the officers who are on duty. Our aim is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a good game of football in safety.

"Merseyside Police is aware of social media posts saying Napoli fans are armed with golf clubs in the city centre.

"Officers have responded and confiscated a number of flags attached to flag poles. No golf clubs have been found."

Merseyside Police also placed a Section 60 stop and search order for the Anfield and Everton areas after other police forces raised concerns about previous behaviour of Napoli fans.