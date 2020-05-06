Turkish FA confident of staging Champions League final

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is scheduled to host this year's Champions League final

The head of the Turkish FA is confident the country will be able to host the Champions League final in August.

Nihat Ozdemir has told a televised press conference the country will resume its league from June 12 and aims to complete the season by the end of July.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is scheduled to host the final this year, but the competition remains incomplete since its suspension on March 23.

Any potential completion of this season's Champions League has been complicated following Ligue 1's decision to call off their current campaign.

UEFA still hopes domestic competitions can be completed by the end of August

UEFA had hoped if domestic seasons restart in June, it may be possible to play European club games at the same time.

But if they are delayed, it is more likely European club games would start after domestic seasons have finished.

That opens up the possibility for the Champions League being played as a 'mini-tournament' in August in Istanbul.

Manchester City and Chelsea are still in the Championship League, while Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are still in the Europa League.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could be played on Wednesday, August 26.