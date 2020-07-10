Champions League draw: Manchester City face possible Juventus quarter-final meeting
Winners of Chelsea vs Bayern Munich last-16 tie to meet Napoli or Barcelona
Last Updated: 10/07/20 12:17pm
Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they knock out Real Madrid in their delayed last-16 second-leg tie when the competition resumes in early August.
Pep Guardiola's side, who will learn the fate of their appeal against a two-year ban from UEFA club competitions for Financial Fair Play rule breaches on Monday, hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid back in February.
Chelsea, the only other remaining Premier League club left in Europe's top-tier competition, trail Bayern Munich 3-0 ahead of the return leg in Germany, with the winners drawn to meet either Napoli or Barcelona.
RB Leipzig, who defeated Tottenham to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time, will meet Atletico Madrid while Atalanta, playing in the Champions League for the first time, have drawn French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
On Thursday, UEFA announced the remaining last-16 second-leg ties in the Champions League, halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played at home grounds behind closed doors on August 7-8.
All matches in the mini-tournament of knockout games, which will be single-leg fixtures, are set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal at either Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica's Estadio da Luz between August 12-23.
Four last-16 ties remaining
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)
- Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)
- Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)
- Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)
Quarter-final draw in full
- Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus
- RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
- Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern
- Atalanta vs PSG
Semi-final draw
- Real Madrid/Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea/Bayern Munich
- RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League knockout stage - key dates
- Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8
- Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)
- Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)
- Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)