Champions League draw: Manchester City face possible Juventus quarter-final meeting

Manchester City earned a dramatic 2-1 victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their last-16 first-leg tie in February

Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they knock out Real Madrid in their delayed last-16 second-leg tie when the competition resumes in early August.

Pep Guardiola's side, who will learn the fate of their appeal against a two-year ban from UEFA club competitions for Financial Fair Play rule breaches on Monday, hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid back in February.

Chelsea, the only other remaining Premier League club left in Europe's top-tier competition, trail Bayern Munich 3-0 ahead of the return leg in Germany, with the winners drawn to meet either Napoli or Barcelona.

RB Leipzig, who defeated Tottenham to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time, will meet Atletico Madrid while Atalanta, playing in the Champions League for the first time, have drawn French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

On Thursday, UEFA announced the remaining last-16 second-leg ties in the Champions League, halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played at home grounds behind closed doors on August 7-8.

All matches in the mini-tournament of knockout games, which will be single-leg fixtures, are set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal at either Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica's Estadio da Luz between August 12-23.

Four last-16 ties remaining

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

vs Real Madrid (2-1) Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)

(3-0) Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

vs Lyon or Juventus RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern

or Bayern Atalanta vs PSG

Semi-final draw

Real Madrid/ Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea /Bayern Munich

or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or /Bayern Munich RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League knockout stage - key dates