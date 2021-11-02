Bayern Munich and Juventus qualify for last 16 as Ansu Fati lifts Barcelona - Champions League round-up

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick on his 100th Champions League appearance as they crushed Benfica 5-2 on Tuesday to cruise into the knockout stages with two Group E matches to spare.

Group E: Bayern and Barcelona win

Image: Barcelona secured a vital win in Kiev

Barcelona's Ansu Fati scored a superb second-half goal to secure a crucial 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday and revive his club's faltering Champions League campaign.

Barca's 19-year-old prospect rescued his team in the 70th minute with a fierce volley from inside the area after the home defence failed to clear Oscar Mingueza's cross from the right.

However, the Ukraine champions gave Barcelona a hard time in a frantic game, with both teams missing several chances.

The victory put Barca into second place in Group E with six points, two ahead of Benfica. It was Barca's first away win in all competitions this season.

Image: Leroy Sane goes close for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, set up another goal and missed a penalty on his 100th Champions League appearance as they crushed Benfica 5-2 to cruise into the knockout stages with two Group E matches to spare.

The Pole headed home his first goal in the 26th minute and chipped in another just past the hour after also setting up Serge Gnabry for a sensational backheel flick in the 32nd.

The striker missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time but sealed his treble in the 85th minute. It was his 81st goal in Europe's elite club competition.

Benfica cut the deficit before the break with Morato's 38th-minute header, which was the first goal conceded by Bayern in their four Champions League matches, but a superb Leroy Sane shot early in the second half killed off hopes of a comeback. The visitors scored again in the 75th minute through Darwin Nunez.

Image: Etienne Capoue struck for Villarreal

Villarreal boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages after goals from Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma gave the Spanish side a 2-0 home win over Swiss rivals Young Boys in Group F.

The result left Villarreal second on seven points from four games, behind Manchester United on an inferior head-to-head record and two ahead of third-placed Atalanta. Young Boys have three points and only a slim chance of advancing.

Capoue delighted the home fans in the 36th minute when he knocked in his own rebound from close range after visiting goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre parried the French midfielder's header straight back into his path.

Young Boys pressed in the closing stages as Meschack Elia came close but they were caught cold in the 89th minute as Danjuma pulled away from his marker and slipped the ball past Faivre to seal Villarreal's win.

Image: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two, including a stoppage-time equaliser, as Manchester United came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta.

The 36-year-old has now scored five goals in four games for United in this Champions League campaign and has nine in 11 outings for the club this season.

His outstanding finishing secured a vital point for United, who were minutes away from slipping to third in the group but instead find themselves top on seven points.

Group G: Lille win at Sevilla

Image: Lille's Jonathan David celebrates converting his penalty

Jonathan Ikone scored a second-half winner as Lille fought back to claim a 2-1 victory over hosts Sevilla in their Champions League Group G clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Lucas Ocampos put Sevilla ahead inside 15 minutes, but Jonathan David equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time and Ikone scored a second to hand the French champions a potentially crucial win, their first in the competition in 13 matches stretching back to 2014.

RB Salzburg lead the group with seven points from their four games, with Lille ahead of Wolfsburg in second place on goal difference. Both teams have five points, while Sevilla are on three.

Lille will host Salzburg in the penultimate round of the group stage on November 23, while Sevilla welcome Wolfsburg with the top two places in the group still wide open.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wolfsburg stunned Salzburg 2-1 to rekindle their hopes of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

The Wolves, with new coach Florian Kohfeldt making his debut in the competition after taking over last week, struck once in either half with Ridle Baku and Lukas Nmecha to climb up to five points, two behind the Austrians.

Image: Hakim Ziyech celebrates scoring Chelsea's winner

Chelsea remain on course to reach the knockout phases after Hakim Ziyech struck in the second half against Malmo to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The Blues attacker tapped home after a wonderful cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who continued his encouraging recent form to help Thomas Tuchel's side clinch a third win in Group H.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner still sidelined, Ziyech stepped up for the holders in a much tougher game than the first meeting with the Swedish side which ended 4-0.

Juventus booked their spot in the last 16 with two group games to spare after a double from Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala steered them to a 4-2 win over Zenit St Petersburg.

Image: Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring

Knowing they only needed a point against Zenit to be assured of a knockout-stage spot in Group H, Juve raced into a deserved early lead through Dybala, who hammered the ball into the roof of the net in the 11th minute.

The hosts had several chances to make it 2-0 before Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci put through his own net in the 26th minute to draw Zenit level.

Dybala benefited from a slice of good fortune to put Juve back in front in the 58th minute, as he converted a penalty at the second attempt, after the referee had ordered his first effort, that he dragged wide, be retaken.

Goals from Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata made sure of the victory late on as Juve made it four wins from four in this season's competition to top Group H, three points ahead of holders Chelsea in second.

Sardar Azmoun netted a stoppage-time consolation for Zenit, who must win both of their remaining group matches to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.