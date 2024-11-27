Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid star says Liverpool are best-performing team in Europe after Champions League defeat

Jude Bellingham said it was no disgrace to lose to Liverpool but suggested Arne Slot's side wanted it more following Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo extended Liverpool's 100 per cent record in the Champions League while also ensuring a first win for 15 years against Real Madrid.

Liverpool took the lead in the lead after the break but watched on as Kylian Mbappe had the chance to level the score after Andy Robertson fouled Lucas Vasquez in the box. Madrid's No 9 saw his penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher before the hosts eventually doubled their lead.

Speaking to TNT after the game, Bellingham said that Liverpool, who take on Manchester City this Sunday - live on Sky Sports - made it difficult for his side to gain a foothold in the game.

"They were more up for it than us to be honest," he said.

"It's a bad result against the best-performing team in Europe. It's no disgrace to come here and lose but we are disappointed in the way how we performed.

"From the first minute, they took control of the game. We never really maximised the spells we had in possession. When we got the ball back we tried to force a counter-attack a few too many times.

"We turned it over so much that they managed to keep control. Defensively they kept us in a place where we couldn't really harm them as much."

Mbappe's penalty miss to level the game at 1-0 down, added to an underwhelming display from the 25-year-old that saw him only have two shots and the only one on target was that saved spot-kick. However, Bellingham defended his team-mate and backed him to deliver big moments for Madrid.

"The pressure he holds because of how good he is huge, it's humungous," he said.

"The penalty is not the reason why we lost the game. As a collective we weren't good enough on the night. They performed better than us and it's as simple as that.

"Kylian can keep his head high. I know for sure he will produce many more moments that are huge for this club."

Slot awaits Bradley-Konate verdict after double injury worry

Liverpool boss Slot says that the club will await a verdict on Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate after the pair suffered late injuries against Real. Bradley was replaced by Joe Gomez after going down indicating pain in his hamstring. Konate also received treatment after the final whistle.

Asked about their injuries during his post-match press conference Slot said: "I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is is difficult to judge so close after the game.

"This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent [Alexander-Arnold] today, we missed [Diogo] Jota today, we missed Alisson today. We didn't miss Trent because he was on the bench, but he couldn't play from the start, but Kostas we missed.

"This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them are available to play [against Manchester City] because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I [have] selected to start has shown up.

"That's also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can't play then other ones will step up."

Slot: Tonight should be about Kelleher's importance

Kelleher's penalty stop against Mbappe ensured his side stayed ahead in the game. The Liverpool goalkeeper has now kept out three of the last four penalties he's faced for Liverpool in all competitions, excluding shootouts.

His firm hand to keep out Mbappe comes just days after he stopped a penalty against Southampton but conceded the rebound. Asked if his form made it difficult for him to be dropped when Alisson returns from injury, he said:

"I've been clear on this in the past. But tonight isn't about that. It's a big moment for him. The penalty save was special for him. Let that be the headlines."

