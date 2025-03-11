Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Arsenal and Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena
Arsenal and Aston Villa could face each other in the semi-finals; Inter Milan to play Bayern Munich in first fully-confirmed quarter-final
Tuesday 11 March 2025
The Champions League round of 16 concludes this week with the quarter-final line-up now starting to take shape.
Following Liverpool's elimination by Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Arsenal are the remaining English club participants.
If Villa beat Club Brugge in the last 16, they will face PSG in the quarter-finals.
The Gunners, 7-1 up on PSV from the first leg, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the last eight.
Arsenal and Villa will then meet in the last four if both sides progress to that stage.
Away from the English sides, there are some other mouth-watering last-eight showdowns in store with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich set to face Serie A leaders Inter Milan.
Quarter-final ties
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
PSG vs Aston Villa or Club Brugge
Arsenal or PSV vs Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund or Lille vs Barcelona
Arsenal's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: PSV
Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid
Semi-final: Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa
Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan
Aston Villa's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: Club Brugge
Quarter-final: PSG
Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan
Champions League last-16 draw
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
First leg: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 5.45pm
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
First leg: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich win 5-0 on aggregate
First leg: Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Second leg: Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
First leg: PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm
Feyenoord vs Inter Milan - Inter win 4-1 on aggregate
First leg: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan
Second leg: Inter Milan 2-1 Feyenoord
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - PSG win on penalties after tie ended 1-1 on aggregate
First leg: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool
Second leg: Liverpool 0-1 PSG
Benfica vs Barcelona - Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate
First leg: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona
Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica
When are the Champions League knockout rounds?
- Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12
- Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16
- Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7
- Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena