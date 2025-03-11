Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Arsenal and Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena

The Champions League round of 16 concludes this week with the quarter-final line-up now starting to take shape.

Following Liverpool's elimination by Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Arsenal are the remaining English club participants.

If Villa beat Club Brugge in the last 16, they will face PSG in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners, 7-1 up on PSV from the first leg, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the last eight.

Arsenal and Villa will then meet in the last four if both sides progress to that stage.

Image: The route to the Champions League final

Away from the English sides, there are some other mouth-watering last-eight showdowns in store with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich set to face Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Quarter-final ties

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

PSG vs Aston Villa or Club Brugge

Arsenal or PSV vs Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund or Lille vs Barcelona

Image: Arsenal are taking on PSV in their Champions League round-of-16 tie

Round of 16: PSV

Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid

Semi-final: Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa

Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan

Image: Aston Villa face Club Brugge in the round of 16

Round of 16: Club Brugge

Quarter-final: PSG

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

First leg: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille

Second leg: March 12, kick-off 5.45pm

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

First leg: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich win 5-0 on aggregate

First leg: Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Second leg: Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

First leg: PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal

Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan - Inter win 4-1 on aggregate

First leg: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan

Second leg: Inter Milan 2-1 Feyenoord

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - PSG win on penalties after tie ended 1-1 on aggregate

First leg: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool

Second leg: Liverpool 0-1 PSG

Benfica vs Barcelona - Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate

First leg: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica