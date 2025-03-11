 Skip to content
Update

Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Arsenal and Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena

Arsenal and Aston Villa could face each other in the semi-finals; Inter Milan to play Bayern Munich in first fully-confirmed quarter-final

Tuesday 11 March 2025 23:03, UK

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with the Champions League trophy
Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with the Champions League trophy

The Champions League round of 16 concludes this week with the quarter-final line-up now starting to take shape.

Following Liverpool's elimination by Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Arsenal are the remaining English club participants.

If Villa beat Club Brugge in the last 16, they will face PSG in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners, 7-1 up on PSV from the first leg, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the last eight.

Arsenal and Villa will then meet in the last four if both sides progress to that stage.

The route to the Champions League final
Image: The route to the Champions League final

Away from the English sides, there are some other mouth-watering last-eight showdowns in store with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich set to face Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Quarter-final ties

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Also See:

PSG vs Aston Villa or Club Brugge

Arsenal or PSV vs Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund or Lille vs Barcelona

Arsenal's route to the Champions League final

Arsenal's players celebrate their team's 5-1 victory over Sporting at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Image: Arsenal are taking on PSV in their Champions League round-of-16 tie

Round of 16: PSV

Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid

Semi-final: Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa

Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan

Aston Villa's route to the Champions League final

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers fired in an early double against Celtic
Image: Aston Villa face Club Brugge in the round of 16

Round of 16: Club Brugge

Quarter-final: PSG

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan

Champions League last-16 draw

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
First leg: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 5.45pm

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
First leg: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich win 5-0 on aggregate
First leg: Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Second leg: Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
First leg: PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal
Second leg: March 12, kick-off 8pm

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan - Inter win 4-1 on aggregate
First leg: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan
Second leg: Inter Milan 2-1 Feyenoord

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - PSG win on penalties after tie ended 1-1 on aggregate
First leg: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool
Second leg: Liverpool 0-1 PSG

Benfica vs Barcelona - Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate
First leg: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona
Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

When are the Champions League knockout rounds?

  • Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12
  • Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16
  • Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7
  • Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
