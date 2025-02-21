Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have discovered their Champions League round of 16 opponents. Here, we look at how they can reach the final in Munich.

Arne Slot's side finished top of the league phase table and were drawn against PSG for their round of 16 tie. The French side beat Brest in their knockout play-off.

Arsenal will take on PSV - who beat Juventus in the last round - with Aston Villa taking on Belgian side Club Brugge, who also knocked out an Italian club in Atalanta.

Image: The route to the Champions League final

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa automatically qualified for the round of 16 in the top eight - but can any of these Premier League teams play each other in this season's Champions League?

Liverpool could face two successive English teams. They may play Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the semi-finals. The Gunners would not be able to face any Premier League opponent until the final four.

Then there is the prospect of facing Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. No British team can meet Barcelona until the final, while holders Real Madrid could meet Arsenal in the quarters and Liverpool or Aston Villa in the semis.

Below, we take a look at each team's route to the final along with their potential opponents...

Image: Liverpool will face PSG in the round of 16, and could face Aston Villa and Arsenal in successive rounds

Round of 16: PSG

Quarter-final: Aston Villa or Club Brugge

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Image: Arsenal will take on PSV in their Champions League round of 16 tie

Round of 16: PSV

Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid

Semi-final: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Image: Aston Villa face Club Brugge in the round of 16

Round of 16: Club Brugge

Quarter-final: Liverpool or PSG

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Image: Bayern Munich will take on fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter

PSG vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona

Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12

March 4/5 and March 11/12 Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16

April 8/9 and April 15/16 Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7

April 29/30 and May 6/7 Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena

First legs

Feb 11: Brest 0-3 PSG

Feb 11: Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Feb 11: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid

Feb 11: Sporting Lisbon 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Feb 12: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta

Feb 12: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

Feb 12: Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan

Feb 12: Monaco 0-1 Benfica

Second legs

Feb 18: AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (agg 1-2)

Feb 18: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (agg 2-5)

Feb 18: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (agg 3-2)

Feb 18: Benfica 3-3 Monaco (agg 4-3)

Feb 19: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (agg 3-0)

Feb 19: PSG 7-0 Brest (agg 10-0)

Feb 19: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3)

Feb 19: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (agg 6-3)