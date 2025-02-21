 Skip to content
Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena

Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last-16; Arsenal face PSV; Aston Villa take on Club Brugge; Liverpool and Aston Villa could face each other in the quarter-finals; last-16 ties take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12;

Friday 21 February 2025 11:58, UK

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with the Champions League trophy
Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with the Champions League trophy

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have discovered their Champions League round of 16 opponents. Here, we look at how they can reach the final in Munich.

Arne Slot's side finished top of the league phase table and were drawn against PSG for their round of 16 tie. The French side beat Brest in their knockout play-off.

Arsenal will take on PSV - who beat Juventus in the last round - with Aston Villa taking on Belgian side Club Brugge, who also knocked out an Italian club in Atalanta.

The route to the Champions League final
Image: The route to the Champions League final

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa automatically qualified for the round of 16 in the top eight - but can any of these Premier League teams play each other in this season's Champions League?

Liverpool could face two successive English teams. They may play Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the semi-finals. The Gunners would not be able to face any Premier League opponent until the final four.

Then there is the prospect of facing Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. No British team can meet Barcelona until the final, while holders Real Madrid could meet Arsenal in the quarters and Liverpool or Aston Villa in the semis.

Below, we take a look at each team's route to the final along with their potential opponents...

Liverpool's route to the Champions League final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones after scoring against Lille in the Champions League
Image: Liverpool will face PSG in the round of 16, and could face Aston Villa and Arsenal in successive rounds

Round of 16: PSG

Quarter-final: Aston Villa or Club Brugge

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Arsenal's route to the Champions League final

Arsenal's players celebrate their team's 5-1 victory over Sporting at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Image: Arsenal will take on PSV in their Champions League round of 16 tie

Round of 16: PSV

Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid

Semi-final: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Aston Villa's route to the Champions League final

Jhon Duran celebrates after putting Aston Villa 2-0 up against Bologna in the Champions League
Image: Aston Villa face Club Brugge in the round of 16

Round of 16: Club Brugge

Quarter-final: Liverpool or PSG

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Champions League last-16 draw

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1
Image: Bayern Munich will take on fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter

PSG vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona

When are the Champions League knockout rounds?

  • Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12
  • Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16
  • Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7
  • Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena

Champions League knockout play-off results

First legs

Feb 11: Brest 0-3 PSG
Feb 11: Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Feb 11: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid
Feb 11: Sporting Lisbon 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Feb 12: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta
Feb 12: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Feb 12: Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan
Feb 12: Monaco 0-1 Benfica

Second legs

Feb 18: AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (agg 1-2)
Feb 18: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (agg 2-5)
Feb 18: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (agg 3-2)
Feb 18: Benfica 3-3 Monaco (agg 4-3)

Feb 19: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (agg 3-0)
Feb 19: PSG 7-0 Brest (agg 10-0)
Feb 19: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3)
Feb 19: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (agg 6-3)

