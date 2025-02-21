Champions League route to 2025 final: Who Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa could meet on way to Allianz Arena
Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last-16; Arsenal face PSV; Aston Villa take on Club Brugge; Liverpool and Aston Villa could face each other in the quarter-finals; last-16 ties take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12;
Friday 21 February 2025 11:58, UK
Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have discovered their Champions League round of 16 opponents. Here, we look at how they can reach the final in Munich.
Arne Slot's side finished top of the league phase table and were drawn against PSG for their round of 16 tie. The French side beat Brest in their knockout play-off.
Arsenal will take on PSV - who beat Juventus in the last round - with Aston Villa taking on Belgian side Club Brugge, who also knocked out an Italian club in Atalanta.
- Champions League last-16 draw | Download the Sky Sports App
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Book to watch on TV or online
Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa automatically qualified for the round of 16 in the top eight - but can any of these Premier League teams play each other in this season's Champions League?
Liverpool could face two successive English teams. They may play Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the semi-finals. The Gunners would not be able to face any Premier League opponent until the final four.
Then there is the prospect of facing Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. No British team can meet Barcelona until the final, while holders Real Madrid could meet Arsenal in the quarters and Liverpool or Aston Villa in the semis.
Below, we take a look at each team's route to the final along with their potential opponents...
Liverpool's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: PSG
Quarter-final: Aston Villa or Club Brugge
Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Arsenal's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: PSV
Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid
Semi-final: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Aston Villa's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: Club Brugge
Quarter-final: Liverpool or PSG
Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Champions League last-16 draw
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
PSV vs Arsenal
Feyenoord vs Inter
PSG vs Liverpool
Benfica vs Barcelona
When are the Champions League knockout rounds?
- Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12
- Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16
- Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7
- Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Champions League knockout play-off results
First legs
Feb 11: Brest 0-3 PSG
Feb 11: Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Feb 11: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid
Feb 11: Sporting Lisbon 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Feb 12: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta
Feb 12: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Feb 12: Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan
Feb 12: Monaco 0-1 Benfica
Second legs
Feb 18: AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (agg 1-2)
Feb 18: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (agg 2-5)
Feb 18: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (agg 3-2)
Feb 18: Benfica 3-3 Monaco (agg 4-3)
Feb 19: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (agg 3-0)
Feb 19: PSG 7-0 Brest (agg 10-0)
Feb 19: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3)
Feb 19: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (agg 6-3)