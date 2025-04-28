Myles Lewis-Skelly exclusive: 'Genius' Mikel Arteta has Arsenal ready for PSG test in Champions League semi-final

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly believes the Gunners are ready for the challenge of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to their "genius" boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are gearing up for a special night at the Emirates Stadium as they prepare for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against the French champions on Tuesday.

Arsenal last played in a Champions League semi-final in 2009 and their sole appearance in the showpiece of Europe's premier club competition arrived three years earlier when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Lewis-Skelly, who has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season in north London, insists his side are ready for the occasion that awaits against PSG and says there will be "no excuses" going into the game.

"As a team, we are prepared and we are ready," Lewis-Skelly told Sky Sports.

"We are in good form currently and we are excited to play PSG because they are in good form too.

"It will be a good challenge for us because they are in good form and have a full team out.

"There are no excuses going into the game. We are ready."

Image: Lewis-Skelly impressed in both games against Real Madrid

Lewis-Skelly's confidence has a lot to do with Gunners head coach Arteta.

The 18-year-old praised Arteta's thoroughness and insists there is so much to learn from his manager.

"His attention to detail is incredible," he said.

"I love to learn so learning from him and the way he handles and approaches the games, it's fascinating. There's so much I can take from him.

"He's a genius really."

'Move to left-back a smooth process'

Image: Lewis-Skelly came through Arsenal's academy as a midfielder

Part of that learning process for Lewis-Skelly has been adapting to a new role.

His remarkable rise this season has come at left-back, despite him coming through the Gunners' academy as a midfielder, and it's a journey he has enjoyed.

"It's been a smooth process because I love to learn and I love to improve," he said.

"That pursuit of learning every day and to grow, I love to ask questions. If I don't know the answer yet I'll make sure to ask the question.

"It was a smooth process for me because obviously I'm a midfielder by trade, but the position wasn't unnatural to me.

"I've enjoyed it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter Smith and Dougie Critchley look at the stats behind Myles Lewis-Skelly's 'excellent' season at Arsenal.

Does he miss playing in midfield?

"Due to our playing style, I tend to go inside some of the time," he said. "I will play wherever the manager needs me, and it is important to be versatile.

"The top players in the world are able to occupy different positions.

"So, for me, I will do whatever it takes to be in the team."

Being adaptable. Obviously I’m a midfielder by trade and have been playing out of position. Learning how to be adaptable and effective in anything you are on the pitch. Being that player that can play other positions on the pitch and helping other players, that’s so important.

'The person I've become is because of Hale End'

This season has been a huge success story for Arsenal's academy at Hale End with both Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri breaking into the first-team squad.

Run by former defender Per Mertesacker, the academy has also produced the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in recent seasons.

"The person I've become is because of Hale End, they instil good values in you," Lewis-Skelly said.

"It allows you to cope with the step up to the first team because at our academy it is in the DNA to produce players for the first team.

Image: Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly take a break from team training in Dubai

"For example, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji made his Premier League debut this week. From David Rocastle to Eddie Nketiah to Reiss Nelson to Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, it's something our club values and we are all together."

Is there even more to come from the academy?

He added: "There's Max [Dowman] coming through but it is not just him. There's going to be someone that comes through because it is in the Hale End DNA to produce players. Everyone will come through in their own time."

Lewis-Skelly on Nwaneri: 'He's my brother'

Image: Ethan Nwaneri celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal against PSV during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, first leg

Nwaneri made his first team debut for Arsenal aged 15 and 181 days in September 2022 to become the youngest player in the Premier League but - like Lewis-Skelly - it is this season where he has really made his mark.

And Lewis-Skelly believes it's been a real help for both players to have come through together.

"It's been great because me and Ethan have been friends from a young age," he said.

"Our similar journeys, coming up together, it's been so good for us supporting each other. Because we are from similar areas, we've been friends for so long. That's my brother."

He added: "We are similar and opposite at the same time.

"I'm more outgoing and I like to talk to people. He's more serious but once you get to know him, he's a good guy."

From Sunday League times. It has been so long. Ever since we met, we just connected straight away.

Lewis-Skelly on THAT Bernabeu experience

Since getting into the team, Lewis-Skelly hasn't looked back.

Arsenal will head into Tuesday's last-four tie brimming with confidence following their 5-1 aggregate win against Real Madrid.

The Gunners won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates before a 2-1 success at the Bernabeu in the second leg, and while Declan Rice took a lot of the headlines for his performances, Lewis-Skelly produced displays that should be beyond his 18 years.

However, it is something the Arsenal fans are becoming use to, even at the early stage of his career.

"I felt comfortable [at the Bernabeu]," he said.

"I had the trust from my manager and my team-mates, so that boosted me. It allows me to have confidence in myself because they believe in me.

"It helps a lot."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly reflects on his breakthrough season, a goal on his England debut, THAT Erling Haaland celebration and his position in the team going forward.

When asked about what was going through his head playing at the Bernabeu for the first time and the realisation of facing Real Madrid and the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, he added: "I just wanted to be present in the moment, engaging fully in the moment I am in and taking it all in.

"I wanted to remind myself that I'd been here before, and I tried to stay calm and remain calm.

"The calmer you are, the clearer you think. That was my thought process.

"[Facing Real Madrid and top players] It's something that on my journey I want to accomplish, to reach this level and beyond.

"The thought I was playing against those big names, we respect them a lot because they can change the game at any moment, but we don't fear them.

"The fact they can change the game; it is exciting for us defenders. We always have to be concentrated and knowing we can slip up and in a split-second they can capitalise. For me, it is exciting."

Lewis-Skelly on his and Arsenal's season so far... Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly:



"There have been a lot of ups and downs this season but as a team we’ve been so resilient. Through injuries, through adversity, I feel like we’ve shown our courage.



"We’ve shown the world, and we’ve proved to ourselves that we can do it.



"For me personally, there have been lots of ups and downs as well.



"I’ve enjoyed the process and how I’ve integrated into the team.



"From playing U21s, to training and through to playing, I’ve really enjoyed the process."

'Confidence comes from preparation'

Image: Lewis-Skelly celebrates his debut England goal

From the small sample size we've seen already from Lewis-Skelly, it's hard to see what could faze him.

To go with his Arsenal breakthrough and playing in the biggest games like the one at the Bernabeu, there has also been an England debut and a goal on that first start.

Where does that confidence come from and is it natural?

"The confidence comes from my preparation," he said.

"From young, my mum has installed in me the positive psychology of journalling, manifestation and gratitude. Ultimately, believing you are the best.

"It's something I still work on today. So, if I look a certain way or play in a certain way it is because I feel it in my mind. That's where I've been before."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of Myles Lewis Skelly ahead of his first call up to the England men's senior squad.

When asked about journalling, he added: "I probably do it every day, morning and night, just to capture my thoughts.

"Visualisation is also a big one for me.

"Mental rehearsal and always thinking about the next thing or taking the time to be present and visualising what you want and what you want to be as a person."

Lewis-Skelly on the players he looks up to… Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly:



“I like Marcelo. He’s a very attacking full-back. I like his passing range.



“I also like (Paolo) Maldini. His ability to read the game and his timing of tackles, it’s exceptional. Watching YouTube clips of something like that is really beneficial for me.”



“For Arsenal, I liked Patrick Vieira a lot. His ability to command the pitch, attacking and defending, it was incredible to see. The way he carried himself was astonishing.”

Lewis-Skelly's football dreams

It's something that seems to be standing him in good stead in his short Arsenal career so far, but what are the dreams and goals for Lewis-Skelly in the long-term?

"I want to outwork my potential," he said. "I just want to be the best version of me every day.

"I feel like it would take me to a good position in this industry.

"I just want to be a sponge and take everything in, becoming the best version I can."

And the dreams for Arsenal?

"It's so special [the situation we are in].

"We just want to keep pushing and the next opportunity is to win the Champions League.

"That's what our minds are on.

"Just win. We've got to do the best we can."