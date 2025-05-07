Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim on potential Europa League glory - 'We'd be worst Premier League team with a European title'

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed his side could be the "worst Premier League side to win a European trophy" if they go on to lift the Europa League.

United head into the second leg of their semi-final tie against Athletic Club with a 3-0 lead as they look to book their place in the final in Bilbao on May 21.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Thursday's second leg, Amorim was asked to reflect on his comments from January, where he claimed his team could be the worst in the history of United, given they could reach a European final to potentially salvage a disappointing campaign.

He said: "For me, in that moment and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results. That is my idea. In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title.

"So we will not change anything. We know that this season was disappointing.

"Nothing is going to change, in that moment, I have to think a bit more but I felt that. I still feel that this season was the worst in the last 50 years."

United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who was seated next to him in the press conference, was then asked for his opinion on the comments made by his manager and how it impacts the dressing room.

Image: Ruben Amorim issues instructions to Alejandro Garnacho

He said: "We know we are not doing a great job in the Premier League. We follow the rules and tomorrow we will face the game like it is 0-0.

"If we win the Europa League, we will be in the Champions League and we can face the next season with a better mentality."

De Ligt ruled out for Athletic Club second leg

Amorim also went on to speak about the fitness of his squad for the fixture, where he ruled out defender Matthijs de Ligt after he was forced off during the 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

Image: Man Utd defender Matthijs De Ligt has been ruled out of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final due to injury

"It is not a big issue," Amorim continued. "He cannot play then we will check day by day. The rest, Ayden [Heaven] doesn't recover. Toby [Collyer] is not available.

"That is it."

They join long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee on the sidelines.

Garnacho 'happy' at Man Utd as Amorim responds to Fernandes Saudi rumours

Garancho says he is "happy" at the club amid interest from Napoli and Chelsea.

"As a footballer, you will hear rumours about the future," he said. "I am contracted until 2028, and I am happy here."

Meanwhile, a Daily Mail report this week claimed Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes could be the target for a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal this summer.

Image: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Alejandro Garnacho during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday March 9, 2025.

The Portugal international's representatives reportedly held talks with Al Hilal on Monday after initial contact between the two camps last year before Fernandes signed his new Old Trafford deal until the summer of 2027, which has an option of a 12-month extension.

Man Utd boss Amorim revealed in March he had told the 30-year-old he was "not going anywhere" following links to Real Madrid, with Amorim striking a similar tone amid talk of a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

"I think it is easy to understand (his importance) - not just because of the numbers but the way he plays, the importance that he has during his five years here," Amorim said.

"He is a top player, we need top players. He is a leader, he's the captain, so he's really important.

"It's normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like (Alejandro) Garnacho, like others.

"But we want to keep the best players and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn't change. We want Bruno here."