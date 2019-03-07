Arsenal and Chelsea expected to receive 18,000 tickets if they reach Europa League final

Atletico Madrid were last season's Europa League winners

Arsenal and Chelsea fans are likely to be allocated around 18,000 tickets if their team makes it to the Europa League final.

UEFA revealed on Thursday that a total of 37,500 tickets would be made available to fans of the two finalists for the final at Baku's Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on May 29.

UEFA confirmed that the other 26,500 tickets will be allocated to "the local organising committee, national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme".

Prices of tickets in all four categories have been reduced with the cheapest tickets (Cat 4) now just £26 each, which is £13 cheaper than similar tickets for the past two finals in France and Sweden.

The best seats in the stadium (Cat 1) will cost £120.

The two London clubs have reached the Europa League round of 16; Chelsea will take on Dynamo Kiev, while Arsenal face Rennes.