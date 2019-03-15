Arsenal draw Napoli in Europa League quarter-finals, Chelsea to face Slavia Prague

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double secured Arsenal's place in the Europa League last eight

Arsenal have been handed a tough assignment in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after being drawn against Napoli, while Chelsea will face Slavia Prague.

In the other two ties, there is an all-Spanish tie featuring Villareal taking on Valencia, while three-time runners-up Benfica will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

The first legs of the ties will take place on April 11, with the return legs seven days later on April 18.

As Arsenal and Chelsea were both drawn to play at home in their second legs, UEFA regulations mean Arsenal's tie with Napoli will now be reversed, with the Gunners hosting the Italian side in the first leg instead.

Arsenal will face Villarreal or Valencia in the semi-finals if they beat Napoli. Chelsea's semi-final opponents will be Eintracht Frankfurt or Benfica should they get past Slavia Prague.

More to follow…

Europa League quarter-final draw

Napoli v Arsenal

Villareal v Valencia

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague v Chelsea

Champions League semi-final draw

Winners of Napoli v Arsenal will play winners of Villareal v Valencia

Winners of Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt will play winners of Slavia Prague v Chelsea