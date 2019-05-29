Two fans injured in Baku ahead of Arsenal vs Chelsea in Europa League final

The Europa League final takes place at Baku's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday

Two fans have been injured in confrontations ahead of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Azerbaijan Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov said one British fan was hospitalised with an open head wound and bruising "as a result of an altercation between fans of the two football teams".

Abubekirov added that a Russian man was hurt in an unconnected incident in a bar and treated at the scene.

Relatively few English fans have travelled to Azerbaijan for Wednesday's final because of high travel costs, and neither Arsenal nor Chelsea sold out their allocations of 6,000 tickets apiece.

However, many fans of both clubs have flown in from Russia and Southeast Asia, and both Arsenal and Chelsea have local supporters in Azerbaijan.