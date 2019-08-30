Europa League draw: Manchester United face Kazakhstan trip as Celtic draw Cluj again
Arsenal draw Eintracht Frankfurt; Wolves get Besiktas; Rangers play Porto
By Declan Olley
Last Updated: 30/08/19 1:26pm
Manchester United face a gruelling Europa League group-stage trip to Kazakhstan while Celtic have a rematch against Cluj, who eliminated them from the Champions League.
United have been drawn in Group L and will face Astana of Kazakhstan, Serbian side Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands.
There are fewer travel issues for last season's runners-up Arsenal who take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Portuguese side Vitoria in Group F.
The other Premier League side in the draw Wolves will play Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K in their first European campaign since 1980.
Scottish champions Celtic will get a chance for revenge against their Champions League conquerors Cluj of Romania with both teams drawn together in Group E alongside Lazio and Rennes.
Rangers have been given a tough group as they will face Porto, Feyenoord and Young Boys of Switzerland in Group G.
More to follow...
Europa League draw in full
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya
Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar