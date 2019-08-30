Europa League draw: Manchester United face Kazakhstan trip as Celtic draw Cluj again

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces long trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia

Manchester United face a gruelling Europa League group-stage trip to Kazakhstan while Celtic have a rematch against Cluj, who eliminated them from the Champions League.

United have been drawn in Group L and will face Astana of Kazakhstan, Serbian side Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands.

There are fewer travel issues for last season's runners-up Arsenal who take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Portuguese side Vitoria in Group F.

The other Premier League side in the draw Wolves will play Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K in their first European campaign since 1980.

Celtic will be looking for revenge against Cluj

Scottish champions Celtic will get a chance for revenge against their Champions League conquerors Cluj of Romania with both teams drawn together in Group E alongside Lazio and Rennes.

Rangers have been given a tough group as they will face Porto, Feyenoord and Young Boys of Switzerland in Group G.

More to follow...

Europa League draw in full

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar