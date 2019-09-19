Europa League round-up: Lazio shocked in Cluj as Wolfsberger romp to win over Gladbach

Lucas Leiva slumps to the ground after Lazio were beaten by CFR Cluj

A round-up on the opening round of Europa League group matches as Lazio are beaten in Cluj, while Wolfsberger shock Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mario Leitgeb scored twice as Austrian underdogs Wolfsberger claimed a remarkable 4-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach in Europa League Group J, with Shon Weissman and Marcel Ritzmaier also adding to the German side's bleak night.

There was a shock in Group E too, where Italian giants Lazio suffered an embarrassing defeat at CFR Cluj, goals from Ciprian Deac and Billel Omrani helping the hosts hit back from behind for a 2-1 win.

Denis Zakaria celebrates after scoring in Wolfsberger's 4-0 win at Gladbach

Lazio's city rivals Roma made no mistake as they kicked off Group J with a 4-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir, Justin Kluivert rounding off a one-sided night with an injury-time strike.

Goals from Donyell Malen, Timo Baumgartl and a Seb Coates own goal gave PSV a 3-2 Group D win over Sporting Lisbon, who replied through a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Pedro Mendes.

Sevilla were 3-0 winners at Qarabag, with second-half goals from Javier Hernandez, Munir and Oliver Torres, while Angel scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute as Getafe beat Trabzonspor in Group C.

Espanyol salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Hungarian side Ferencvaros thanks to a second-half equaliser from Matias Vargas.

Timo Baumgartl scores PSV Eindhoven's third against Sporting Lisbon

Two goals from Francisco Soares helped Porto beat Young Boys 2-1, Wolfsburg saw off Ukrainian side Oleksandria 3-1, and two goals from Jonathan David helped Gent edge a 3-2 win over St Etienne.

Claudiu Keseru scored a hat-trick as Bulgarian side Ludogorets thumped CSKA Moscow 5-1 in Group H, while Luxembourg minnows F91 Dudelange continued their remarkable run with a 4-3 win over APOEL in Cyprus.

There were also wins for FC Copenhagen, Dynamo Kiev, Basel, LASK, Standard Liege and Slovan Bratislava, while Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar drew 2-2.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood scored his first senior goal for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men made a low-key start to their Europa League campaign.

Mason Greenwood celebrates his strike against Astana at Old Trafford

The 17-year-old struck in the 73rd minute to end the resistance of Kazakh opponents Astana, who had been threatening to hold out for a famous draw at Old Trafford.

There was disappointment for United's Premier League rivals Wolves as their group stage debut ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Sporting Braga, for whom Ricardo Horta scored the only goal after 71 minutes.

Arsenal made an impressive start in Group F as Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all scored in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

After Willock's first-half strike, the hosts had Dominik Kohr sent off in the 79th minute and the Gunners capitalised with Saka and Aubemeyang adding gloss to the scoreline.

Ryan Christie converted a second-half penalty as Celtic came from behind to start their Group E campaign with a 1-1 draw at Rennes. M'Baye Niang had put the hosts in front from the spot but Celtic earned a point despite having Vakoun Bayo sent off in stoppage time.

Glasgow rivals Rangers fared better, despite James Tavernier's penalty miss, as a superb Sheyi Ojo strike gave them a 1-0 win over Feyenoord at Ibrox.