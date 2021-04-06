Glen Kamara and Ondrej Kudela: UEFA begins disciplinary proceedings against pair after Europa League incident

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela suspended for Europa League game against Arsenal as UEFA begins investigation into Rangers match; UEFA also begins disciplinary proceedings against Rangers' Glen Kamara; Kudela was not due to travel to London for Arsenal tie due to illness

Rangers' Glen Kamara has alleged that Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela racially abused him during the Europa League match at Ibrox in March

UEFA has provisionally suspended Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela for one match as it begins disciplinary proceedings against him and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Kudela has denied allegations of racism and his club stood by him, lodging an official complaint with the Scottish police, via the Czech Embassy in London, claiming Kamara assaulted Kudela after full-time.

Police Scotland are investigating both incidents.

A UEFA statement read: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on 18 March 2021, proceedings have been opened against Mr Ondrej Kudela in order for the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) to assess a potential violation of Article 14(1) or Article 15(1)(a)(iv) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) and against Mr Glen Kamara in order for the CEDB to assess a potential violation of Article 15(1)(g) DR.

"In accordance with Article 49 DR, the CEDB today decided to provisionally suspend Mr Ondrej Kudela for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 15(1)(a)(iv) DR, without prejudice to any ruling that the CEDB may subsequently make on the alleged violation of Article 14(1) DR.

"Further information about this case will be made available once the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course."

Kudela's ban rules him out of Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday, although the club's assistant coach Zdenek Houstecky said the player would not travel to London this week anyway due to illness.

"It's a big weakening for us, Kudy is a pillar who has been in fantastic form. We were glad that he managed to travel to Wales, we were determined to fly to Arsenal as well," said Houstecky.

"But he has a cold, he has virosis and fever. And after a blow to the nose, he also has inflammation. He was under examination, but unfortunately he could not fly."

Slavia Prague confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they had received the report from UEFA proposing further disciplinary measures to be taken against both Kudela and Kamara.

The club said in a statement: "The verbal incident on the pitch between Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara remains at the assertion level.

"The UEFA Inspector has concluded that 'in the absence of compelling evidence to determine the content of the remark made by Mr Kudela, the undersigned EDI is not in a position to confirm or contradict Mr Kamara's or Mr Zungu's account of events'.

"The incident has been referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body that shall now evaluate the evidence whether there was an insult or a racism-related insult.

"Decision on the player's provisional suspension of for the next one UEFA club competition match has been rendered in the meantime. At the same time, the UEFA Inspector has proposed a disciplinary measure against Glen Kamara for his serious assault of Ondrej Kudela that took place after the match.

"In view of the pending UEFA disciplinary proceedings as well as the Police's investigation we will not provide further comments on the matter."