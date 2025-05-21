Spurs 1-0 Man Utd player ratings: Cristian Romero produces captain's performance in Europa League final

Tottenham are Europa League champions, ending their 17-year wait for a trophy by beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.

Brennan Johnson's winner late in the first half was enough for the north Londoners to book a spot in the Champions League next season - and increased the pressure on Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, who will be subjected to their lowest-ever Premier League finish and nothing more.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz rates the players in action in the Europa League final...

SPURS

Guglielmo Vicario - 7

Got away with it, then became a hero. An early stumble but Rasmus Hojlund could not take advantage, and he then gifted a chance to the same United striker, only to be saved by Micky van de Ven's acrobatic heroics. Produced two good saves to deny Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw late on to redeem himself. At least one goalkeeper turned up…

Pedro Porro - 7

Two excellent halves for different reasons. The first half saw him use his wand of a right boot to create some good openings, then he had to be defensively secure in the second period.

Cristian Romero - 9

He's never lost a final and you can see why. The Argentina defender showed excellent awareness throughout as he marshalled his side's low block brilliantly, making more clearances than any other Spurs player. He even got into Harry Maguire's head when the United centre-back started to threaten in the box. Spurs have to keep him to develop - but will he stay?

Micky van de Ven - 8

That clearance. That athleticism. The Dutchman was just as solid as Romero but his acrobatic heroics to deny Hojlund that leveller will be remembered just as much as Johnson's goal. What a way to make yourself a hero.

Image: Micky Van de Ven acrobatically clears off the line

Destiny Udogie - 7

Looked nervous early on, swiping at a Man Utd corner and getting turned by Amad Diallo too many times. But he then grew into it and shut down the United winger in the second half. His game was summed up by a great tackle in the box to deny Amad a decent opening, before breaking to set up Dominic Solanke's big chance for 2-0. He did so much running, it is no wonder he had to come off late on.

Yves Bissouma - 7

Solid. Won the second-most duels out of any Spurs player on the pitch - behind Romero - and the second-most tackles behind Udogie. Will be one of the more underrated players from this success.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7

Like Bissouma, a good water carrier, doing a lot of the dirty work without being spectacular. All three of Spurs' midfielders kept Bruno Fernandes very quiet, giving the Manchester United danger man next to no space.

Pape Sarr - 7

Superb cross for Spurs' opener - exactly what was needed after his side lost James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski to injury for this big game. Did not hold the ball well enough but that did not really matter in the end. It was not punished.

Brennan Johnson - 7

Caused all sorts of problems early doors for Luke Shaw and you could see his opener coming. That trademark run from back post to front under Ange Postecoglou's tactics is destined in Spurs' folklore for generations. Did his work in the other direction too.

Image: Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates at full-time

Dominic Solanke - 7

You felt for the Spurs forward - he did so much running off the ball without getting many touches. Should have done better with a chance on the break for 2-0 but set up a decent chance on the break for Heung-Min Son at the same time. An important moment.

Richarlison - 7

A shock inclusion over captain Son - but you can see why he got the call up. Less of an attacking presence and did not do much in the air against Noussair Mazraoui, but his defensive performance and selfless display was excellent. He was taken off with an injury, which showed how much he committed.

Image: Richarlison justified his selection

SUBS

Heung-Min Son - 5

Actually, you could see why the Spurs captain did not start. He came on and even then he struggled, being beaten in a race by Patrick Dorgu despite playing an hour less football than his counterpart. Has he lost his legs?

Kevin Danso - 6

Brought on to shore up the backline as another centre-back and helped with the low block, including one huge clearance from an Amad cross. Had half a chance from a free-kick but did not take it.

Archie Gray and Djed Spence - n/a

MAN UTD

Andre Onana - 5

Nervy, shaky, unconvincing in his decision-making. Onana's frequent reluctance to come out and claim crosses or back passes created nervousness in defence for United - and gave Spurs an invitation to cross. He was not totally at fault for Spurs' opener but the indecision took its toll. More cons than pros this season by quite a way - time for United to move on?

Leny Yoro - 6

Not great but not bad. Nearly caught out by the Spurs press in the first half but not helped out by more Onana indecision. He could have scored in the second half but it is harsh to criticise the second-youngest player to feature in a European final for Man Utd.

Harry Maguire - 6

The centre-back was player of the half for United in the first period - until the opener. Solid in defence, put his body on the line and caused issues in the other penalty box. But he then fell asleep towards the end of the half, letting too many balls bounce, including for Spurs' opener. He was rattled by Romero - no goalscoring heroics this time.

Luke Shaw - 4

Image: Tottenham take the lead against Man Utd in the Europa League final after the ball bounces into the net off Luke Shaw

Beaten easily by Johnson a couple of times early on so it was no real surprise to see him overcome by the same player for the goal. Not good enough with the ball either going forwards. A sharper Shaw may have fared better but United miss Lisandro Martinez in that position.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6

Like Yoro, he cannot be blamed too much. Good in the air against Richarlison, including a good, well-timed header to deny the Brazilian early on at the back post. He won 12 duels overall and got forward well, setting up that glorious Bruno Fernandes chance. Harshly taken off but can understand the need to bring attack-minded Diogo Dalot on.

Casemiro - 5

The Brazilian midfielder had some flashpoints with some big tackles, which showed he could still deliver in a big game, but that is where his influence was limited to. You cannot help but think how he has gone from Champions League finals with Real Madrid to this.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Anonymous throughout as the Man Utd captain struggled against Spurs' flat midfield three. His frustration was summed up by lashing out at Udogie to concede a free-kick and having a simple pass cut out by Johnson, which led to a Spurs counter attack. He then missed that big chance to level. It was just not a captain's performance.

Image: Fernandes missed a huge chance to level

Patrick Dorgu - 5

Not bad going forwards and got into good areas, but spent a lot of time tracking back to help Shaw out. The youngster did not communicate enough for Johnson's goal - he wil learn.

Amad Diallo - 6

United's bright spark. The young wide man caused Udogie a lot of problems and provided United's only two shots in the first half, plus the cross for Hojlund's decent chance just after the break. A light in a dismal Ruben Amorim era.

Mason Mount - 5

From light to dark. Mount was given a chance and did not take it. Mount actually got in the way of his United team-mates a couple of times in the first half, while he lacked the final ball throughout. Rightly taken off as United's need for a goal became more urgent - and Alejandro Garnacho did more in four minutes than Mount did in 70. Matheus Cunha will take his slot next season, no doubt.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

The young forward's hold-up play was actually not bad. But United lacked a penalty box presence needed from a striker in a cup final. Needed to take that second-half chance from Amad's cross and unlucky to be denied by Van de Ven's stunning clearance. But Man Utd need better. Ten Premier League games without a shot, as well.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund's woes continued

SUBS

Joshua Zirkzee - 5

Brought on for Hojlund and got as many yellow cards as he had shots. Just six touches of the ball in around 20 minutes. He's just not a striker, is he? But if Fernandes, Cunha and Amad are the No 10 options then where does it leave the Dutchman?

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Probably should have started given Mount's performance and kept out by Vicario well. But if he and Kobbie Mainoo are not trusted for a European final, where does it leave them in Ruben Amorim's plans, especially as they are both available to be sold for pure profit?

Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot - n/a

