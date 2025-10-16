Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Government working to "change" decision to ban away fans from Europa League match

The UK Government says it is doing "everything in its power" to overturn a ban on fans of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv attending the Europa League game at Aston Villa next month.

Supporters of the Israeli side have been told they are not allowed to attend November's game in Birmingham after a decision by Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

The Government says it is now exploring what "additional resources and support are required" as it works to "change" the decision, which has been criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, political leaders from other parties and the Jewish Leadership Council.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Like everyone seeing this news, the PM has been angered by the decision.

"We are working towards changing this decision, and we are working to support relevant partners."

Speaking to journalists, they added: "It's an operational decision for the police, but as everyone can see, the Prime Minister has been angered by this news. Ministers and local officials are working with police to try and amend this decision."

On Friday evening, a Government spokesperson added: "No one should be stopped from watching a football game simply because of who they are.

"The Government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present.

"We are exploring what additional resources and support are required, so all fans can attend."

In a post on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood added the Government is doing "everything in our power to ensure all fans can safely attend the game".

However, ministers face fresh questions after the UK Football Policing Unit said the Home Office was briefed "last week" that "restrictions on visiting fans" could be among the measures taken to police the fixture.

It is understood the Home Office was briefed that a ban was being considered, but no decision had been taken and the Home Secretary was not informed of the final decision until it was made public on Thursday night.

The Government has been told to "bring forward legislation" if they "want a role in regulating football events" by the UKFPU, who added the decision was made by "independent bodies" and must be respected.

Earlier on Friday, the West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster had called for an "immediate review" into the decision to determine whether a ban on away fans was appropriate and necessary.

Foster has also requested to see the written decision of the SAG, the event operational plan for the match, the assessment carried out by West Midlands Police and other relevant documents.

"The safety and security of all the people and communities of the West Midlands, including visitors to the West Midlands, is my top priority," he said.

"That is absolute, unconditional and non-negotiable."

'Decision based on current intelligence'

West Midlands Police said the decision to ban away supporters was "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam".

Dutch police arrested 62 people in the Netherlands' capital after disorder surrounding the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. There were also protests over the war in Gaza when Israel played Norway and Italy in World Cup qualifiers last week.

Starmer said in a statement on Thursday: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

Maccabi's chief executive Jack Angelides told BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "To be frank, it's met with some dismay about what this potentially is signalling.

"We understand the reasons that have been put to us, which are to do with the feeling that the authorities will not be able to adequately protect our fans who would be attending the match.

"But I do think this is an extremely important moment because of what it signifies. I don't use this term lightly, but people ask 'what does antisemitism look like?', and it's often manifested as part of a process, in other words small events leading up to something that's more sinister.

"So I do find it somewhat difficult to understand why this has come to pass in the sense that our fans cannot be secure in attending this match."

On Thursday, an Aston Villa statement read: "The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

Calls to play match behind closed doors

On Thursday, West Midlands Police said it would be standing firm on its decision and would not be responding to the Prime Minister's criticism.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are committed to delivering fair and impartial policing, while balancing the public's right to protest with our duty to ensure public safety.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture as high risk.

"While the safety certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending."

The force said that, based on officers' professional judgment, it believed the measure will help mitigate risks to public safety.

"We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities, and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms," the police spokesperson added.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the decision a "national disgrace".

The Jewish Leadership Council, which works to protect British Jews, criticised the decision to stop Israeli fans from travelling to Birmingham.

In a post on X, it said it was "perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety".

It added: "Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors."

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said he welcomed the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would "not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa".

There had been "so much hostility and uncertainty around the match" that it was "only right to take drastic measures", he said.

A statement from UEFA to Sky Sports said: "UEFA wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen.

"In all cases, the competent local authorities remain responsible for decisions related to the safety and security of matches taking place on their territory."