Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo return to international scene for first time since 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play their first international games since the World Cup on Friday.

Messi is due to start Friday's friendly for Argentina against Venezuela and Ronaldo, likewise, in Portugal's opening Euro 2020 qualifier at home against Ukraine - a game which is live on Sky Sports.

How have their countries coped without them?

Portugal

We have not seen Ronaldo don the Portugal silks since he was thwarted by an Edinson Cavani-inspired Uruguay at the World Cup last 16-stage in Russia. He bowed out there knowing that his days playing at a World Cup are now probably numbered - he will be nearly 38 when Qatar rolls round in 2020.

The six games without Ronaldo - who said he had come to an agreement to skip Portugal's matches in the second half of 2018 to give him the best chance of making a good start to life at Juventus - were a good indicator of what the future holds for the national team. Portugal won three and drew three but, crucially, made the Nations League finals - an achievement that suggests Portugal - the 2016 European champions - will remain a force on the international stage.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos' confidence in his players to deliver without their main man was well founded as they beat Italy and Poland en route to topping their Nations League group. Striker Andre Silva scored in both of those victories, perhaps taking inspiration from Ronaldo's comments about him being the "heir" to Ronaldo's position as the focal point of his country's attack.

Ronaldo is set to make his first appearance for Portugal since last summer

Santos also used a friendly with Scotland to blood some of the younger, more inexperienced members of his squad and was repaid with an impressive 3-1 victory. RB Leipzig winger Bruma scored and wore the No 7 shirt in Ronaldo's absence in what was a bright display.

Whether Santos can squeeze in either youngster to his team for the qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia on March 22 and 25 with Ronaldo back in the fold is another matter. Portugal are in Group B of Euro 2020 qualifying, where they will face Luxembourg, Lithuania, along with the aforementioned Ukraine and Serbia.

Key quotes...

Full-back Joao Cancelo: "Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, he makes history both in the national team and in every club he plays for - it's obvious that his presence adds quality."

Former Portugal international Deco: "You can't say you don't need Cristiano Ronaldo - it has become crazy if we say that. With Cristiano there, Portugal will be stronger for sure."

Argentina

It was a familiar ending for Messi where Argentina is concerned in Russia. He and his team bowed out in the knockout stages after a quite pulsating encounter with France, where Messi was upstaged by Kylian Mbappe. Despite his super-human efforts and performances at club level, there still is a void for him to fill on the international stage.

Since that defeat, Messi has stepped away from Argentina in the last nine months, refusing to engage with the media as to the reasoning behind that decision.

However, with the Copa America on the horizon, Messi is back and will win his 129th cap against Venezuela on Friday - a friendly which is being played in Madrid. Argentina are due to play in Morocco next week but it is unclear whether or not Messi will travel.

Messi has not played for Argentina since their last-16 defeat to France

But the big question is: what is he coming back to?

Lionel Scaloni is now in charge after replacing Jorge Sampaoli as he bids to win a first major trophy for Argentina for 26 years. In the six games without Messi, Argentina won four of their six friendlies - all to nil - but did suffer a 1-0 defeat to Brazil where Miranda headed home a dramatic late winner in the 'Saudi Superclasico' played in the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Sergio Aguero remains out of favour and has not been selected in the squad, while Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi and Ever Banega will not play on Friday as Scaloni has promised to experiment with some younger players alongside Messi.

However, the squad is lacking fresh talent and there will still be a reliance on Messi, who is in sparkling form domestically, to lead their charge towards the next World Cup despite his advancing years.

Key quotes....

Scaloni: "Messi's return is a joy. Despite my young age, I have the chance of coaching him. I have to try and get the team to accompany him and to get the best out of him."

Argentina technical director Cesar Luis Menotti: "It scares me that Messi plays. I see him emotionally fatigued between the Champions League and the national team.

"I see him very tired. He has a lot of obligations and with a lot of emotional baggage, a lot of responsibilities at his feet."