European Qualifiers on Sky: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to fire Portugal to the Euros

Team news and previews ahead of Thursday's European Qualifiers, with Portugal and France live on Sky Sports and England also in action.

Portugal vs Lithuania - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

State of play - Group B: Top spot in Group B has gone to Ukraine after their victory over Portugal last time out.

It leaves the Nations League winners needing to better Serbia's results in the final two matches of qualification if they are to seal an automatic place at next summer's tournament. Two wins from their two matches, against Lithuania and Luxembourg on Sunday, will be enough for automatic qualification.

Group B - as it stands Team Pl W D L Pts Ukraine 7 6 1 0 19 Portugal 6 3 2 1 11 Serbia 6 3 1 2 10 Luxembourg 6 1 1 4 4 Lithuania 7 0 1 6 1

Team news: Portugal: Nelson Semedo (muscle), Andre Gomes (ankle), Joao Mario (toe), Goncalo Guedes (ankle) and Joao Felix (ankle) are all missing therefore Fernando Santos will have to make significant changes. Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira is in line to start while Andre Silva is likely to play up front with Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch: Live coverage starts at 7.40pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

Portugal vs Lithuania Live on

France vs Moldova - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football and Main Event

State of play - Group H: France and Turkey have set a ferocious pace at the top of Group H with both teams on the verge of qualification after taking 19 points each so far.

Turkey will qualify if they win against Iceland (KO: 5pm) and France will also qualify with a win over Moldova - or if they draw and Iceland fail to win.

Group H - as it stands Team Pl W D L Pts Turkey 8 6 1 1 19 France 8 6 1 1 19 Iceland 8 5 0 3 15 Albania 8 4 0 4 12 Andorra 8 1 0 7 3 Moldova 8 1 0 7 3

Team news: France: Steve Mandanda will continue in goal in the absence of Hugo Lloris. Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder are set to play in a fluid attacking line-up. Matteo Guendouzi is in the squad for the first time having replaced Juventus' Blaise Matuidi but he's unlikely to feature.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Mix and 8pm on Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

France vs Moldova Live on

England vs Montenegro - 7.45pm

State of play - Group A: England need just a point from their remaining two games in Group A to qualify for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's side have the insurance of a trip to Kosovo three days later in their final group game should they fail to get the result they need against Faruk Hadzibegic's men.

Group A - as it stands Team Pl W D L Pts England 6 5 0 1 15 Czech Rep 6 4 0 2 12 Kosovo 6 3 2 1 11 Montenegro 7 0 3 3 3 Bulgaria 7 0 3 3 3

Team news: Raheem Sterling is absent due to a bust up with Joe Gomez which suggests Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will play off Harry Kane, although Callum Hudson-Odoi is also an option. With Michael Keane not in the squad, Harry Maguire will have one of Tyrone Mings, Gomez or John Stones as his centre-back partner.

How to watch: Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone, then watch match highlights shortly after full time.

Other matches

All other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app.