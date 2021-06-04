Neymar: Brazil forward hobbles off after fans knock him over outside team hotel

There was an injury scare for Neymar after he collided with two over-enthusiastic fans as Brazil arrived at their team hotel on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was seen hobbling off following the collision with the pair, who slipped as they ran towards him seeking an autograph and picture.

Brazil boss Tite is yet to offer an update on the Paris Saint-Germain forward's fitness following the incident as preparations continue ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers and Copa America.

📽 Neymar foi atropelado na chegada ao hotel após o treino 🥺😅!!!

They are set to play Ecuador on Friday and Paraguay next Tuesday in South American qualifying clashes for the 2022 World Cup. They have won all four of their qualifiers so far and lead the standings with 12 points.

Tite's side begin their Copa America campaign on June 13 against Venezuela.

Brazil stepped in to host the tournament from June 13 to July 10, after planned hosts Argentina pulled out due to a dramatic surge in Covid cases across the country.

No fans are expected to attend the games but Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said the same health protocols will be followed that have been in place for other football tournaments.

This year's edition of the Copa America was held over from 2020 because of the pandemic and was supposed to be the first to be held jointly by two nations but Colombia was removed as co-host due to political protests before Argentina's recent removal.

Argentina held by Chile in WC Qualifier

Image: Alexis Sanchez celebrates Chile's equaliser with team-mates

Lionel Messi scored a first-half penalty for hosts Argentina before Chile's Alexis Sanchez equalised as their World Cup qualifier ended 1-1 on Thursday.

Messi converted from the spot midway through the first half after Guillermo Maripan brought down Lautaro Martinez in the box. Former Arsenal and Man Utd forward Sanchez levelled in the 37th minute, finishing off a cut back from Gary Medel.

The draw means Argentina are unbeaten at home against Chile in 35 matches, and have gone 12 games without defeat since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

Argentina are second in the 10-team South America qualifying group for Qatar 2022 with 11 points from five games, a point behind Brazil, who play Ecuador on Friday.

Chile are sixth, with five points from five games.