Joe Cole signed up for Star Sixes event in January

Joe Cole is going to play for England on at least one more occasion, after agreeing to play for the Three Lions at January's FansBet Star Sixes in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports.

Having retired earlier this week, Cole became eligible for the six-a-side football tournament for ex-international stars.

He will he join former greats such as Ronald De Boer, Pierre van Hooijdonk, Gaizka Mendieta and Jay Jay Okocha at the event.

With 50 days to go until the first match, more than half of the 60 players to be involved have been confirmed, including nine members of a star-studded Rest of World side.

Arsenal great Robert Pires will captain the Rest of the World line-up

Cole, who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, joked: "Well, retirement didn't last long.

"The boys who played in the last Star Sixes tournament like Michael (Owen) and Emile (Heskey) loved it, so I can't wait to pull on the England top again in Glasgow.

"You look at the calibre of players involved and it's going to make it brilliant to both play in and watch.

"The Rest of the World side led by Robert Pires will be tough to beat, but I'm looking forward to playing against all the teams, as it will be a great few days."

The six teams will play each other once in a mini-league, with the top two teams qualifying for the Star Sixes Final, which will be preceded by third and fifth-placed play-offs.

Michael Owen will lead an England team which includes, among others, Emile Heskey, David James and Luke Young

Each day of competition will feature six matches, with all six nations in action twice, and Star Sixes tickets are priced from £20 adults and £10 Under-16s.

The Friday, January 4 session will kick-off at 19:00, the Saturday, January 5 session at 15:00 and the Sunday, January 6 session at 17:00.

TICKETS: https://www.thessehydro.com/events/detail/star-sixes-2019