Jordan Henderson misses England's Nations League win over Croatia

Jordan Henderson missed England's match against Croatia on Sunday

England midfielder Jordan Henderson missed Sunday's win over Croatia with a hamstring injury.

Henderson was expected to start the crucial Nations League match but was absent from the matchday squad when it was announced ahead of kick-off.

Fabian Delph started in place of Henderson as England came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Wembley and qualification for next year's Finals in Portugal.

Speaking ahead of the match, England boss Gareth Southgate explained his decision to omit Henderson from his squad.

England won 2-1 to top their Nations League group

"Jordan has been carrying a bit of an injury. He had some game time the other night but wasn't fully happy with it," said Southgate.

"He's somebody who always wants to play and in the end I had to take a decision. In these games you've got to be clear in your mind and perfectly happy."

Henderson struggled with a tight hamstring at the World Cup in Russia earlier this year and the injury surfaced again last month, with Liverpool midfielder substituted at half-time in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old subsequently missed four matches for his club but returned to the squad for the 2-0 win over Fulham last weekend.