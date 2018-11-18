Harry Kane says England have kicked on since World Cup

2:41 Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane said England kept the faith and remained calm during their 2-1 win against Croatia Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane said England kept the faith and remained calm during their 2-1 win against Croatia

Harry Kane says England have kicked on since the World Cup following back-to-back Nations League wins against Spain and Croatia.

Kane ensured a year to cherish would end with a bang as Gareth Southgate's side came from behind against World Cup semi-final foes Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League Finals.

Victory over Zlatko Dalic's men, which came just 130 days after the World Cup semi-final defeat in Moscow, also followed an excellent 3-2 win in Spain and Kane is delighted with his side's progress.

"We said after the World Cup of course it was a great summer but we want to keep progressing and get better," Kane told Sky Sports. "The only way to do that is to win games against big opposition.

"We've finished the year strong and it feels good now. Our next meet up is in March so we'll enjoy this one."

4:09 Highlights of England's 2-1 victory against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League Highlights of England's 2-1 victory against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League

Croatia had looked set to break English hearts once more as Andrej Kramaric's deflected effort left them faced with the prospect of relegation.

But a stirring comeback from Southgate's side brought a memorable year to a fitting conclusion, with substitute Jesse Lingard scoring and clearing off the line before Kane secured a late 2-1 win which sees England top Group A4 ahead of Spain.

On scoring the winner, Kane said: "It felt good. It's been one of those spells for me personally where the 'keeper makes a save or the ball gets cleared off the line.

England's win means they have qualified for the Nations League finals

"The lads stuck at it at 1-0 down. We showed character, we stayed calm and deserved to win. It feels good.

"We were disappointed we didn't take our chances but in games like this against big teams you just have to stay calm and try to play," he added.

"We were creating chances and thankfully Jesse got on the end of one and we really pushed off from there and got the second."

'Football's Coming Home' rang around Wembley at full-time to bring down the curtain down on a year which saw the team re-engage with the public and restore pride.

Gareth Southgate applauds the England fans

Kane praised the England fans, saying their support spurred the team on.

"It's incredible," he said. "Obviously I've never seen it like this personally in an England shirt.

"To have the fans' support, it feels good. That's what we want and we want to make everyone proud.

"I know they'll enjoy that one and hopefully we see a few more celebrations away from here. We're going to enjoy it so I hope the fans do too."

Substitute Lingard, whose introduction proved influential, said their run to the World Cup semi-final in July helped in their come-from-behind victory.

"We kept the confidence, we kept the spirit and togetherness we took from the World Cup and winning 2-1 is a fabulous feeling," he told Sky Sports.

"It is brilliant. I can only say well done to the lads and the staff. We stuck together between the highs and the lows."