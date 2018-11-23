Glenn Hoddle recovering at home following heart surgery

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is back at home recuperating from heart surgery.

Hoddle collapsed at BT Sport studios on October 28 after suffering a heart attack and "responded well" to immediate medical attention.

In a statement released on Friday, the 61-year-old was said to be resting following surgery, with his family thanking medical staff for their efforts and well wishers for their support.

"After being taken ill on Saturday 27th October, Glenn received specialist care at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London," a spokesman said.

"To aid his recovery from a cardiac arrest, Glenn underwent surgery. He responded well to treatment and is now at home recuperating from the procedure.

"The care that Glenn received from St Bartholomew's Hospital was exemplary. His family would like to thank the hospital staff and the many people who have sent supportive messages.

"Doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now. With that in mind, his family ask politely that their privacy is respected and that Glenn is given time to recover fully."

Glenn Hoddle made 44 appearances for England during his playing career

Hoddle played for Tottenham, Monaco and Chelsea during an illustrious playing career and was a regular member of the England midfield.

He went on to manage Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as Swindon, Southampton and Wolves.

Hoddle was appointed England manager in 1996 and led them to the second round of the 1998 World Cup.