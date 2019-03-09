Izzy Christiansen World Cup doubt for England Women after ankle surgery

Izzy Christiansen has emerged as an injury doubt for this summer's Women's World Cup in France

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has emerged as a doubt for this summer's World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Lyon player had an operation on Friday after picking up the injury in the 3-0 win over Japan in Tampa on Tuesday night, a result that ensured Phil Neville's side won the SheBelieves Cup.

England are already without Christiansen's midfield partner Jordon Nobbs for this summer's World Cup in France, with the Arsenal player ruled out after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in November.

Good morning! Thankyou for all the kind messages. I had successful ankle surgery last night and i’m looking forward to working hard to be fighting fit for @OLfeminin and @Lionesses soon. ❤️ #JustDoIt #Iwokeuplikethis pic.twitter.com/yqdgRo4bdj — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) March 9, 2019

Neville offered an upbeat assessment on Christiansen's surgery but he will be hoping the former Manchester City player will be fit to face Scotland in their opening game of the tournament in Nice on June 9.

"We were delighted to hear from Izzy yesterday and that her operation went well," said England head coach Neville.

"We are all wishing her a speedy recovery and will be supporting her in every way we can over her rehabilitation period."