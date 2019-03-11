England Women's World Cup 2019 kit revealed
Phil Neville's side won't share kit with senior men's team for the first time
England Women's exclusive Nike kit has been revealed ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
As current champions of the SheBelieves Cup and semi-finalists in the last two major tournaments, Phil Neville's side are ranked among the world's elite ahead of the World Cup in France between June 7 and July 7, 2019.
Rather than share a kit design with the senior men's team, as has previously been the case, the Lionesses will head into the tournament sporting a fresh take on the traditional white kit, accented by dark red cuffs.
The socks debut a custom hand-drawn print for the Lionesses highlighting specific flora native to the counties and regions of England.
The red away kit is a dark red crush colour, which is a unique darker shade exclusively for the women's team, and incorporates the St. George's Cross on the shirt and a tonal crest unique to the Lionesses.
The 2019 England Women's Collection also includes an anthem jacket, training apparel and an off-pitch collection.
England were drawn in Group D for the tournament, alongside Scotland, Argentina and Japan.