England Women's World Cup 2019 kit revealed

England's Nike home kit for the 2019 World Cup

England Women's exclusive Nike kit has been revealed ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

As current champions of the SheBelieves Cup and semi-finalists in the last two major tournaments, Phil Neville's side are ranked among the world's elite ahead of the World Cup in France between June 7 and July 7, 2019.

Rather than share a kit design with the senior men's team, as has previously been the case, the Lionesses will head into the tournament sporting a fresh take on the traditional white kit, accented by dark red cuffs.

Defender Lucy Bronze in the new England kit

The socks debut a custom hand-drawn print for the Lionesses highlighting specific flora native to the counties and regions of England.

The red away kit is a dark red crush colour, which is a unique darker shade exclusively for the women's team, and incorporates the St. George's Cross on the shirt and a tonal crest unique to the Lionesses.

England's red away kit for the 2019 World Cup

Fran Kirby in the new red England away kit for the 2019 World Cup

The 2019 England Women's Collection also includes an anthem jacket, training apparel and an off-pitch collection.

England were drawn in Group D for the tournament, alongside Scotland, Argentina and Japan.