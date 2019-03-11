England to play Euro 2020 qualifier away from Wembley in September

England will again play away from Wembley this year

England will play their Euro 2020 qualifier with Kosovo in September away from Wembley, with the exact venue to be confirmed.

England played two matches on the road away from Wembley last year, beating Costa Rica at Elland Road, before a victory over Switzerland at the King Power Stadium.

Those two friendlies were the first time the men's senior side played a home clash away from the national stadium since its reconstruction in 2007.

England toured around the country from 2001 for six years while Wembley was being rebuilt for £757m.

The news comes as the FA announced that tickets are almost sold out for England's opening Euro 2020 qualifier with Czech Republic on March 22, three days before England travel to Montenegro for their second qualifier.