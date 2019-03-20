Tom Heaton enjoying challenge with Jordan Pickford for England spot

1:57 Tom Heaton says he is enjoying his rivalry with Jordan Pickford for the England No 1 shirt. Tom Heaton says he is enjoying his rivalry with Jordan Pickford for the England No 1 shirt.

Pickford has been first choice since getting the nod in England's World Cup warm-up match with Nigeria last year.

He went on to impress at the tournament in Russia and even saved a penalty as England won their first World Cup penalty shoot out.

Heaton has returned to the England set-up after winning his place back in the Burnley team following a long-term shoulder injury.

Jordan Pickford has become Gareth Southgate's first choice in the last 12 months

He said: "I am enjoying it. I think he's [Pickford] been outstanding wearing the England shirt. I thought he was incredible in the summer at the World Cup. I thought his performances were top drawer.

"It's never an easy thing to do to put an England jersey on but I thought he did it superbly well. You compete for the place because everyone wants to play. You try and get your things right and see what the manager decides."

Heaton has not played for England since the 3-2 defeat to France in June 2017.

He has earned his place in the squad after overcoming competition from England internationals Joe Hart and Nick Pope at Burnley.

The 33-year-old has always been in Gareth Southgate's thinking and was included on the standby list for the World Cup in Russia after recovering from his shoulder injury, something Heaton was grateful for despite not making the 23-man squad that travelled.

He added: "I think being involved in it in any form was brilliant. Having not played much over the nine months I was out, to be still considered was great. It was a real lift after the end of a tough season.

"I was delighted to be there but obviously a difficult moment to wave them off. There was no negativity. Of course on an individual level I was disappointed but I fully understood the situation.

"I was delighted to see them do so well. The real positive momentum that the whole country got behind it was great. I certainly felt that way."