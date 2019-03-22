England player ratings: Verdict after Gareth Southgate's men thrash Czech Republic

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helped England swat aside the Czech Republic as a 5-0 victory sealed a dream start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Here's how Gareth Southgate's side got on...

Jordan Pickford - 7

Rarely tested but was well positioned to keep two Czech efforts out early in the second half.

Kyle Walker - 7

Had few problems defensively and provided a useful attacking outlet too, linking up effectively with Jadon Sancho on England's right.

5:06 Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley. Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley.

Harry Maguire - 7

A commanding presence in England's backline. Had some nice moments striding out of from defence and also showed his range of passing with some accurate long-range distribution.

Michael Keane - 7

Complimented Maguire well at the heart of the England defence. Well positioned throughout to limit the Czech to few chances.

Ben Chilwell - 7

Another solid performance from the Leicester full-back, whose stock continues to rise in the England setup.

Jordan Henderson - 7

Tidy performance from the Liverpool man. Kept things ticking over in midfield and also got forward well, sending one shot over from a Sancho cut-back.

Eric Dier - 6

On the end of a sore challenge from Tomas Soucek on 13 minutes from which he never recovered. Lasted just another four minutes before making way for Ross Barkley.

Jadon Sancho - 9

Another excellent performance on his first competitive start for England. Set up Raheem Sterling's opener and also played a key role in the fifth goal, charging through Czech Republic's midfield before finding Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Dele Alli - 7

Should have got in on the act in the second half but was a valuable cog in the England attack, linking the midfield with the attacking flair up front.

Raheem Sterling - 9

England's hat-trick hero. An outstanding performance which underlined his growing importance to Gareth Southgate's side. Was a constant threat to the visitors, also winning the penalty for the second goal.

Raheem Sterling

Harry Kane - 8

A tough ask to eclipse the form of Sterling and Sancho but captain Kane dispatched his penalty with a trademark finish and could have had more goals on another day.

Substitutes

Ross Barkley - 7

An early introduction for the injured Dier. Added to England's attacking threat with some powerful runs and smart passing.

Declan Rice - 6

A 63rd-minute substitute, the West Ham midfielder was composed on the ball on his England debut, with 92 per cent of his 25 passes reaching their target.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7

Picked up the baton after replacing Sterling with a sensational cameo on his England debut. Nearly capped the occasion with a goal of his own, though Tomas Kalas' own goal was a worthy consolation.