Jadon Sancho pays tribute to England team-mate Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling talks to Jadon Sancho and Dele Alli after his hat-trick on Friday night

Jadon Sancho says Raheem Sterling has been a big help to him since he broke into the England set-up.

Sancho made his first competitive start for the Three Lions in Friday's 5-0 European Qualifier win over the Czech Republic - and has received plenty of advice from Sterling.

The in-form Manchester City forward scored a hat-trick that night and, although he is only 24 himself, has acted as a senior figure towards Sancho and new call-up Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea.

Sancho said: "He is a great player, he is showing all the youngsters what it is about.

"I am sure that he is going to go far in his career and I am just happy I am sharing a pitch with him.

"He's cool, he speaks to me and Callum about what to do and what not to do, and he gives us advice.

"It's very good, especially as he is from London as well. He knows the background I've come from.

Sancho is delighted to have been joined by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the senior England set-up

"He has been helping me a lot, but it's not just him, everyone has made me and Callum comfortable and made us feel welcome."

Sancho got to enjoy a nice moment in the second half when he was joined on the pitch by his fellow U17 World Cup winner and good friend Hudson-Odoi, who made his senior debut.

"It's an amazing feeling playing with him," said Sancho.

"I have always played with him through the youth, so it is nice to have a close friend with me.

"I am sure he will be proud of making his debut at Wembley, his family will be proud of him and I am just happy that everyone is doing well.

"It just shows that if you give youngsters a chance, they have got something to prove and Callum is doing that at Chelsea and that is why he is in the squad, because the coach believes in him.

Sancho made his first competitive start on Friday night

"He was very good on one v ones and that is what we need in the England team."

There could be another landmark moment on the horizon for Sancho as he celebrates his 19th birthday on Monday, when England are back in action against Montenegro.

The Borussia Dortmund forward created Sterling's first goal on Friday night but feels there is more to come from him.

"I think it could have gone better, my one v ones weren't sharp," he added.

"But I am just happy that I am on the pitch and starting my first competitive game and happy to assist the first goal.

Sancho embraces Hudson-Odoi after England's final goal in a 5-0 win

"I have got a lot of improvements to make on the pitch and in the next game against Montenegro, if I get the chance, I am sure I will do better.

"I didn't think it was going to come quickly.

"It just shows if they give you a chance and you do well anything is possible, and I am just happy to be chosen to be part of this team."