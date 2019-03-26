England Women squad named by Phil Neville for Canada and Spain friendlies

Jill Scott returns to the England squad for April's friendlies

Jill Scott, Millie Bright and Jade Moore have been named in the 25-woman England squad for the friendlies against Canada and Spain in April.

The three players return after missing the victorious SheBelieves Cup campaign through injury, while Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has also been called up.

Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen has been ruled out after picking up an ankle injury in the 3-0 win over Japan, however, and remains a doubt for this summer's World Cup in France.

Orlando Pride striker Chioma Ubogagu, who was a late call-up to the SheBelieves party, retains her place in Phil Neville's squad.

England will be looking to build on an impressive SheBelieves Cup campaign in the USA that saw them beat Brazil and Japan and draw with the hosts to claim the trophy.

Attention now turns to preparations for the World Cup, with Neville's side facing Canada at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on April 5, before they play Spain at Swindon's Energy Check County Ground four days later.

Izzy Christiansen is still struggling with an ankle injury and misses out on selection

Further international friendlies follow against Denmark on May 25 and New Zealand on June 1.

England then begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Nice on June 9, with Argentina and Japan their other Group D opponents.

"As ever, picking the squad was really tough due to the strength and depth of talent in our ranks," Neville told the FA's official website.

"We have four matches before flying out to France and I want to emphasise that the door is not shut to any player with ambitions of making the World Cup squad.

England Women's head coach Phil Neville says he faced some tough selection decisions

"We're looking forward to playing in front of our fans in different parts of the country once again, our support is brilliant. The fans have backed us and hopefully we can put on a good show.

"We're expecting two tough matches but we need to be tested as we step up our preparations for the summer.

"Winning the SheBelieves Cup was fantastic but we're now looking to improve and push on further."

England Squad:

Goalkeepers - Karen Bardsley, Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders - Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders - Karen Carney, Jade Moore, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards - Toni Duggan, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Chioma Ubogagu, Ellen White