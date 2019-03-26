England U19s miss out on European Championship after Denmark defeat

Manchester United's Angel Gomes competes for the ball during England U19s' draw with Denmark

England's U19s missed out on the European Championship finals after a 2-2 draw with Denmark in their final qualifier.

The Young Lions went into the clash at St George's Park knowing they needed victory - and for the Czech Republic to avoid defeat against Greece in the group's other game - to secure their place at this summer's finals in Armenia.

But, though they twice came from behind, goals from Manchester City's Ian Poveda-Ocampo and Chelsea's Marc Guehi were not enough.

Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White had fired just wide of the post before Denmark took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Nicolas Madsen.

Poveda, brought on alongside club team-mate Felix Nmecha, hit back just after the hour mark, only for Viktor Jansen to restore the Danes' lead.

England rallied again through defender Guehi but Keith Downing's side could only draw and the Czechs did their bit, winning 3-1 to seal their progress instead.