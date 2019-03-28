FA plans name change to English Football Association

It would be the first re-brand in the FA's 155 year history

The Football Association's board is considering renaming the world's oldest FA as the English Football Association.

Founded in 1863, the English body has simply been known as the FA for 155 years, whereas every other nation's FA or football federation also has the relevant national adjective.

Concerned at the impression of arrogance, FA bosses have been referring to the governing body as 'the English FA' when on international business for several years and that is understood to have gone down well in the corridors of power at FIFA, UEFA and other major international bodies.

FA Chairman Greg Clarke put the case for the re-brand to the board on Thursday

The FA has confirmed that its board "began a discussion around the desirability to rename the Football Association as the English Football Association to reflect the modern role of the organisation".

This change would also mean introducing "'England Football' as the home of all football in England, from grassroots to elite level".

The case for these changes was put to the 10-strong board on Thursday by FA chief executive Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke.

In a statement, the FA said: "The English FA will be the home of football in England, championing and supporting every aspect of the game.

"This includes: Governance of the English football, rules and regulations, education and qualifications, referee and international relations.

Outgoing chief executive Martin Glenn is aware of the FA's need to modernise

"England Football will be the home of supporting England, participation and playing football in England. This includes: all 28 England teams, national players, coaches, grassroots football and facilities."

It said the FA will remain the "legal entity name of the organisation and the name of the holding company" and the FA Board, FA Council, FA Cup and so on will remain unchanged.

It added that the discussions will continue at the next FA board meeting.