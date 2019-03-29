England Women move up to third in FIFA world rankings
Last Updated: 29/03/19 12:09pm
England will head to this summer's Women's World Cup rated by FIFA as the third best team in the world.
Phil Neville's Lionesses have leapfrogged tournament hosts France and into third following their triumph in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month, which the Lionesses won for the very first time.
Japan and Netherlands have also switched places with the European champions dropping back one pace to eighth.
World champions USA stay top of the standings while Olympic champions Germany remain in second position.
Scotland remain 20th, but Wales are down four spots to 33rd and are now two places behind Republic of Ireland who have risen to 31st.