England up to fourth in FIFA world rankings

Raheem Sterling led England to two victories in European Qualifying last month

England have moved up one place to fourth in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Victories over Czech Republic and Montenegro in March have moved England above Croatia.

England scored ten goals in their two games of 2019 and look forward to a UEFA Nations League semi-final with Netherlands on June 6.

Belgium retain top spot ahead of world champions France and five-time world champions Brazil.

Scotland drop four places following their 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan

Wales have retained 19th spot after wins against Trinidad & Tobago and Slovakia.

Republic of Ireland have gained five places and are up to 29th after their opening two victories against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Northern Ireland are up three places to 33rd following victories over Estonia and Belarus.

Scotland have dropped four places to 44th after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan, which was followed up by a 2-0 win against San Marino.

The biggest movers of the 211 nations were Austria, who dropped 11 places to 34th after defeats to Poland and Israel.