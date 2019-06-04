England arrive in France for Women's World Cup

1:09 England were given an enthusiastic welcome by locals in Nice as they arrived in France for the Women's World Cup England were given an enthusiastic welcome by locals in Nice as they arrived in France for the Women's World Cup

England manager Phil Neville said his squad are ready to "do the business" after arriving in France for the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses received an enthusiastic welcome from local children in Nice, the south-coast city where they will play two of their three Group D fixtures, including Sunday's opener against Scotland.

Despite losing their final warm-up game against New Zealand on Saturday, England remain one of the favourites for the 24-team tournament.

"We wanted to get out here as quick as possible," Neville said following England's arrival on Tuesday evening. "Beautiful weather, great location and ready to do the business."

Ahead of the squad's departure, messages of support were displayed on 23 billboards across England, with each honouring a member of the 23-strong squad.

The players were only made aware of the billboards shortly before their departure for France, and Neville revealed the unveiling prompted an emotional reaction.

"We showed them just before we boarded the plane," Neville said.

"We had a real intimate moment together, and emotional moments because they saw themselves up on the billboards.

"They've earned the right to be up there and now it's all about getting down to business."