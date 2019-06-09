Jordan Henderson says England players at fault against Netherlands will respond 'in the right way'

0:43 England midfielder Jordan Henderson insists his team-mates who were at fault during the 3-1 Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands will come back stronger England midfielder Jordan Henderson insists his team-mates who were at fault during the 3-1 Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands will come back stronger

Jordan Henderson believes players who made mistakes during England's Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands will respond "in the right way".

The Netherlands took advantage of defensive errors from John Stones and Ross Barkley on Thursday to triumph 3-1 in Guimaraes after extra-time.

England now face a third-place play-off with Switzerland on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Gareth Southgate defended his team's ethos of playing the ball out from the back and said their last-four defeat to Ronald Koeman's side was "a different scenario" to the 2018 World Cup semi-final exit, when England conceded two goals after taking a first-half lead.

Live UEFA Nations League Live on

Henderson, who lifted the Champions League trophy as Liverpool captain on June 1, insists his team-mates will come back stronger following their Nations League setback.

The midfielder told Sky Sports News: "Mistakes will happen in football, it's just how you deal with it and react. Everyone has made mistakes and big mistakes in football, that's part of the game and part of the sport.

"I'm sure the lads who made mistakes the other night will react in the right way and they will be better for it in the long term.

"Now we want to concentrate on moving forward and I don't think by any means the other night it was a terrible performance. We were a centimetre away from winning the game against a very good Holland side.

1:47 Gareth Southgate says England's Nations League defeat to the Netherlands was tactically a "different scenario" to their World Cup semi-final exit in 2018 against Croatia Gareth Southgate says England's Nations League defeat to the Netherlands was tactically a "different scenario" to their World Cup semi-final exit in 2018 against Croatia

"I don't think its all doom and gloom, we are by no means the finished article and there are a lot of things we can improve upon and get better at.

"We have a year to do that before the Euros. I am very positive for the future."

After the Nations League, England's next two tests are 2020 European Championship qualifiers in September against Bulgaria and Kosovo at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands face Portugal in the inaugural Nations League final on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm.