Chelsea's Tammy Abraham undecided over England future

England manager Gareth Southgate will name latest senior squad on Thursday for upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Last Updated: 03/10/19 12:17am
0:24
Tammy Abraham says he is undecided if he wants to represent England or Nigeria
Tammy Abraham says he is undecided if he wants to represent England or Nigeria

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham says he has not yet decided whether he wants to play for England or Nigeria.

The striker marked his 22nd birthday with his eighth goal of the season in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Abraham has already played for England at senior level in friendlies against Brazil and Germany in 2017, as well as at youth level.

But he remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

"I love both nations," Abraham said. "To be wanted by both nations, clearly I'm doing something right on the pitch for Chelsea. I just have to keep going. My time will come.

"I'm not sure, I haven't made a decision yet. I'm just focusing on the club now."

Abraham said he is "fully aware" of his Nigerian heritage.

"I've grown up in an area with a lot of African culture and African background," he said.

"Even in the changing room nowadays, we play Afrobeats and all sorts. So you're fully aware that Nigeria is a massive country. It's global."

On Thursday, England manager Gareth Southgate will name his latest senior squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

