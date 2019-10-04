Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James in England U21s squad

Callum Hudson-Odoi played in the England senior squad against Czech Republic and Montenegro earlier this year

Chelsea pair Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James have been named in Aidy Boothroyd's England U21 23-man squad for games against Slovenia and Austria.

Hudson-Odoi and James, who made his Champions League debut on Wednesday, along with Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly all return to the fold after missing the last international break through injury.

The Young Lions, who went out at the group stage of the European Championships in the summer, travel to Maribor to face the 2021 Euro host nation on Friday, October 11, before they resume their qualifying campaign against Austria in Milton Keynes four days later.

Hudson-Odoi made his third appearance of the season for Chelsea in the Champions League win against Lille on Wednesday

Boothroyd has elected to stick with the majority of the squad that defeated Turkey and Kosovo last month, with Tottenham goalkeeper Brandon Austin earning a first call-up.

"After two good results in difficult and high-pressure games last month, we've kept the squad pretty consistent as they performed well," said Boothroyd.

"We have a few players back from injury in Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Lloyd Kelly and we're looking forward to getting back together again and we are building a strong core of players early on in the campaign.

"The squad also has more playing minutes at club level than they might normally do at this stage of the season, which is great for us ahead of these matches."

Phil Foden scored twice for England U21s against Kosovo

Manchester City's Phil Foden scored both goals in the victory against Kosovo and is once again included along with Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal team-mate Reiss Nelson, who shared the goals in a 3-2 win in Turkey.

"It will be a tough game in Slovenia, we are expecting a low block that will be a good test for our players against a different type of opponent.

"As they're one of the hosts of the next Euros, it's a great chance for us to experience playing there, as we work hard to qualify for the tournament.

"Austria sit on top of the qualifying group alongside us and they're a good, well-organised team and an emerging nation, so hopefully it will be an entertaining and competitive game for our supporters watching in Milton Keynes.

"The group is shaping up to have three or four teams pushing to qualify so we have to do everything properly and professionally and be at our best each game, but it will also be invaluable to the players' development."

Mason Greenwood made his England U21 debut in the last international break

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin (Tottenham Hotspur), Ellery Balcombe (Viborg FF, loan from Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonathan Panzo (Cercle Bruges, loan from AS Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham)

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United, loan from Arsenal)