Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad because of injury

Fabian Delph will miss the European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Czech Republic

Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria due to a hamstring injury.

The Everton midfielder, who has 20 caps, was injured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

No replacement is planned for Delph and England boss Gareth Southgate will begin preparations with a 24-man squad.

Southgate still has plenty of midfield options in his squad in the form of Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Harry Winks.

Delph, 29, moved to Everton from Manchester City during the summer transfer window and had earned an England recall having missed out on Southgate's last squad for the qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria.