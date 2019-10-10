Mason Mount to start for England in European Qualifier against Czech Republic

Mason Mount has already made two substitute appearances for England

Mason Mount will make his first start for England in Friday's European Qualifier against Czech Republic, Sky Sports News understands.

Mount made two substitute appearances for England last month, coming on in the second half against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The midfielder has scored twice in four Premier League games for Chelsea since then and his performances have convinced Gareth Southgate he is ready to start for the Three Lions.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has repeatedly selected Mount ahead of Ross Barkley this season, and it is believed the former Everton midfielder will again make way for Mount in Prague.

England have won all four of their qualifiers for Euro 2020 and will guarantee their place at the tournament with a victory on Friday.

1:01 The Czech Police will cope with both England fans and a state funeral at the weekend with a British Police chief urging supporters to behave The Czech Police will cope with both England fans and a state funeral at the weekend with a British Police chief urging supporters to behave

The Three Lions then travel to face Bulgaria on Monday.

England will be without midfielder James Maddison, who has been pulled out of the squad through illness.

Maddison has been an unused substitute four times in two different England squads but is yet to receive his first senior cap.

Asked last week why the 22-year-old has not featured yet, Southgate said: "I can't guarantee people football.

1:49 Gareth Southgate defends his players on speaking out over racism and says his priority is creating a 'safe environment' ahead of upcoming European Qualifiers Gareth Southgate defends his players on speaking out over racism and says his priority is creating a 'safe environment' ahead of upcoming European Qualifiers

"He only has to see the players that have been left out to recognise just to get in the squad is an achievement, and I don't handle him any differently to any of the others, really.

"He wants to talk football which is great. He wants to know what areas of his game that we like and that we think he can improve.

"He seems to take all of that on board really well, so he's playing very well, but so is [Mason] Mount, so is [Jadon] Sancho and so are all of the others - that's the conundrum."