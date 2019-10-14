British man dies ahead of England's Euro qualifier in Bulgaria

A British man has died in Sofia ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifier, Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior has confirmed.

The unnamed 32-year-old was said to be acting "aggressively, raging and threatening" in the city centre on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior said: "At 10am today, the police received a signal to attend a man in a helpless condition, in the city centre.

"He was a foreign national, from Britain, and he was taken to hospital but he sadly died.

"Police are working to clarify all the circumstances in the incident.

"There is no further detail on any injuries."

She added that no cause of death has been identified.