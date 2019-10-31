England players to wear legacy numbers for 1,000th game

Gareth Southgate looks on at memorabilia ahead of England's 1,000th international

England's players will wear 'legacy numbers' on their shirts to celebrate the nation's 1,000th international when Montenegro visit on November 14.

All players who have ever represented England in the past 147 years will have their own legacy number, starting from their goalkeeper in their first international, Robert Baker, at number one to England's most recent cap-winner Tyrone Mings at 1,244.

In a statement the Football Association said the legacy numbers would be printed underneath the national crest after special dispensation was given by UEFA.

England will wear the "legacy numbers" on their shirts for their international versus Montenegro in November

The numbers will be retained going forward but will instead be printed inside the collar.

To commemorate the occasion, Viv Anderson, recognised as the first black player to represent England, will also attend.

Gareth Southgate visited the @FootballMuseum’s new exhibition, which celebrates the #ThreeLions’ history, today and was presented with his own legacy number shirt. pic.twitter.com/rFLssgi25Y — England (@England) October 31, 2019

Manager Gareth Southgate, whose legacy number is 1,071, said the numbers "encapsulate the history" of the team.

"We always talk to the players about the badge on the front of the shirt and how we are a small part of that history," Southgate said.

Southgate: "It's important we respect the shirt and leave it in a better place than when we found it"

"There are so many players that have gone before and players that will come after.

"It's important we respect the shirt and leave it in a better place than when we found it. So to be involved in this game is a particularly poignant moment, especially given that some of our former players will be at the match as well."

England's cricket players also wear legacy numbers on their shirts as a chronological record of their first cap.

Southgate's team need just a draw from the Euro 2020 Qualifier to book their place in next year's finals.