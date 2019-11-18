Marcus Rashford excited by England's 'frightening' attack

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in 38 games for England

Marcus Rashford is excited by England's "frightening" attack and believes their form in front of goal could lead them to Euro 2020 glory.

The Three Lions ended Group A with a 4-0 win in Kosovo on Sunday afternoon to finish with 37 goals from their eight qualifiers.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling accounted for 20 of those, while Rashford and Jadon Sancho also weighed in with a combined total of five.

The victory in Pristina confirmed England as top seeds for next summer's European Championships and Rashford has warned their rivals of their attacking qualities.

"I think all of these games are just gearing you up for the summer and if we go into the summer anywhere near the sort of form we have been in recently then it will be a successful tournament," the Manchester United forward said.

1:19 Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020? Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020?

"We have got a couple more games leading up to the summer and take them to improve as a team and just sharpen up now for the tournament. We want to go and give it our best shot at winning."

Asked about his work alongside Kane and Sterling in a front three, Rashford replied: "I think it is obviously a good combination but we have played games without that particular front three and it is frightening what we can do as a group of attackers.

"You have to use it to your advantage and maybe it isn't working in one game for that three and someone has to come in and make the difference - we have to use that to our advantage, 100 per cent."

Despite still being one of the youngest members of Southgate's squad, Rashford has already tasted international tournament football on two occasions.

0:49 Gareth Southgate believes his England team have made big improvements over the last two years and wants further progression ahead of Euro 2020 Gareth Southgate believes his England team have made big improvements over the last two years and wants further progression ahead of Euro 2020

He was part of Roy Hodgson's squad at Euro 2016 which ended in a shock defeat to Iceland in the Round of 16, and then played his part in taking England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia last summer.

"I have been in two tournaments now and the squad is so important and, with the qualities that every individual has in this team, it is something we have to use to our advantage," he said.

"People are going to be playing at different moments but when you are on the pitch you have to do your best and try and come up with the goods.

"But it is good competition, we really do have that kind of environment when we are in the camp together and it is positive.

Rashford (left) has scored nine goals in his last 10 games for club and country

"To be honest, I feel like I have experienced a lot in the game. Hopefully there are more big occasions to experience as well, while I am still young I have experience in big, big games that people of my age don't usually experience.

"I have to use that to my advantage and try and help the team, at the same time it is about winning games. That is what we came to Kosovo to do and I'm looking forward to the tournament now."